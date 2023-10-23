Marine Corps Security Force Regiment opens new barracks onboard NWS Yorktown

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 26, 2023) Lieutenant General Brian Cavanaugh, USMC, Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 26, 2023) Lieutenant General Brian Cavanaugh, USMC, Commanding General of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, cuts a ribbon as part of the dedication event in-front of Building 2127. The new barracks building is part of the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment area onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Yorktown, Va (October 26, 2023) Enlisted Marines and Sailors assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown have a new multi-story barracks to call home. A brief ribbon cutting event on Thursday, October 26th officially opened the new barracks and allowed visitors and service members a glimpse inside.



"The design of this barracks was designed by you, the Marines. It's got the chef's kitchen, meeting areas and an anytime gym. So I want you to enjoy these barracks. I ask you to take care of it and continue to excel as Marines," said Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force-Atlantic (MARFORCOM) who provided some remarks to visitors during the ribbon cutting event. Col. Scott M. Reed, Commanding Officer, MCSFR also provided some remarks to attendees. Thereafter, distinguished visitors and representatives from MARFORCOM, NWS Yorktown’s Public Works Division, representatives from contractor AECOM, MCSFR and others in attendance applauded as a red ribbon was cut signaling the opening of the new Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ).



The new BEQ, also known as Building 2127 is one of several barracks within the MCSFR campus. The multi-story BEQ comprises over 120 rooms that are able to accommodate more than 200 single enlisted Marines. Those assigned to reside there have access to on-site laundry facilities, a fully equipped chef inspired kitchen, classroom style meeting rooms, a gym, and lounge areas that promote a sense of community. Each room has double accommodations, bathroom, locking storage closets, a microwave, cable and internet connections, desks and plenty of natural lighting. Many visitors during a tour of the BEQ remarked that the amenities in each room are comparable to most modern college dormitories. Additionally, the BEQ is within walking distance to NWS Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley, popular MWR facilities, classrooms, training areas and other amenities.



“The new BEQ will offer significant quality of life improvements for our dedicated Marines,” said Capt. Kent Simodynes, Executive Officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic). “By using a design-build project delivery system, this state-of-the-art building was designed with the end user in mind – our single, enlisted Marines – who will ultimately benefit firsthand. Additionally, the overall campus layout and upgraded amenities will help to create a community-like environment, so Marines can relax and return to the fight each and every day, ready to go!”