    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visits Manila

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Filipino-American Sailors interview with Filipino media

    Photo By Seaman Heather McGee | 231025-N-RQ159-1123 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2023) Sailors pose for a photo with...... read more read more

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.28.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    MANILA, Republic of the Philippines (October 28, 2023) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), arrived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, for a scheduled port visit on Oct. 28.

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was joined in the port visit by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and USS Antietam (CG 54).

    The ships, along with the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and members of the embarked staff of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, make up Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5.

    “Dozens of Ronald Reagan and Strike Group 5 Sailors are from the Philippines, and they are truly grateful to return home and see their families and friends,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, USS Ronald Reagan. “The entire crew is eager to sightsee, participate in community relations projects, and experience the rich culture, cuisine, and history here. The Filipino people have always welcomed the entire crew, and we are grateful to return.”

    While in Manila, carrier strike group personnel will have opportunities to continue building personal and professional relationships in the Philippines, including through engagements aboard USS Ronald Reagan, as well as through volunteer work in the community and cultural exchange events.

    The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 02:27
    Story ID: 456735
    Location: MANILA, PH 
