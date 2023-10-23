The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) drinking water system continues to meet all safe-drinking-water standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). The Navy received validated test results of non-detect of total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) for a sample taken from its Waiawa Shaft last Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Since December 2021, the Navy’s water has been solely sourced by the Waiawa Shaft, located 6.2 miles from Red Hill, and is strictly monitored under the interagency-approved Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring (LTM) plan, which ensures DOH and EPA standards for safe drinking water are met.

LTM data for the Navy’s water system is available on the interactive dashboard on the JBPHH Safe Waters website at www.jbphh-safewaters.org. Validated test data is posted to the website after the data is reviewed by DOH and the EPA.

Water concerns can be reported, and in-home testing can be requested, via any of the below options:

• Navy Rapid Response Team – 808-449-1979

• DOH Safe Water Drinking Branch – 808-586-4258 or SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov; and

• EPA Desk line – 415-947-4406

For more information on ongoing work, go to the news section of http://www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

Residents with medical concerns may call the Red Hill Clinic at 1-800-874-2273, select Option #1.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.27.2023 21:45 Story ID: 456730 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Releases Non-Detect Results of Waiawa Shaft Testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.