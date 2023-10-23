Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling update

As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 38,956,256 gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
This week, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 8 million gallons of F24 from tanks 4 and 6 and nearly one million gallons of JP5 from tank 9 to above ground storage tanks at JBPHH. Additionally, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of F24 from tanks 3, 5 and 6 to tanker Empire State.
JTF-RH is currently defueling to tanker Torm Thunder.
Sunday, Oct. 29 is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Empire State and Stena Impeccable.
Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.
JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
