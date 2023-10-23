Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling update

Photo By Cpl. Kayla Halloran | An infographic created in Adobe InDesign to inform the public about Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kayla Halloran | An infographic created in Adobe InDesign to inform the public about Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) defueling operations Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 27, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD graphic by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran) see less | View Image Page

As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 38,956,256 gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.



This week, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 8 million gallons of F24 from tanks 4 and 6 and nearly one million gallons of JP5 from tank 9 to above ground storage tanks at JBPHH. Additionally, JTF-RH completed transfer of approximately 12 million gallons of F24 from tanks 3, 5 and 6 to tanker Empire State.



JTF-RH is currently defueling to tanker Torm Thunder.



Sunday, Oct. 29 is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Empire State and Stena Impeccable.



Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.