USS Abraham Lincoln Completes Sea Trials

SAN DIEGO - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) returned to San Diego October 27, after completing 10 days of sea trials and carrier qualifications.



“I’m incredibly proud of the work the crew of the Lincoln put in to make this a successful underway. We spent the last nine months pier side – focused on maintenance, and we seamlessly shifted that focus to operational proficiency and flight operations,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. “I love watching this team come together to get this mighty ship underway to execute the mission and I’m looking forward to continue to raise the bar of proficiency and professionalism.”



Aircraft carriers are required to complete a Sea Trials assessment wherein the ship’s systems and processes are verified ready to deploy again. Abraham Lincoln completed a large number of successful evolutions during sea trials, including casualty response procedures, aqueous film-forming foam sprinkler system testing, catapult testing and precision anchorage.



“After months of planning and preparation, it was extremely rewarding to steam Abraham Lincoln through the San Diego channel and back to sea. A lot of great, important work was accomplished in port, but it feels good to get the ship back out doing what it was built to do – launch and recover aircraft,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Little, Abraham Lincoln’s assistant navigator.



Little went on to explain that a team from Carrier Strike Group 3 was aboard for sea trials to assess the bridge and navigation teams on their proficiency and ability to safely pilot the ship.



“We’ve been training for this for months in the classroom, in the simulator, and in some cases underway on other carriers,” Little said. “I was very proud to see the team come together and execute as well as we did, which was reflected in the positive feedback we received from the Strike Group. Nearly every department on the ship is represented on the bridge team, so it was truly a ship-wide effort.”



Abraham Lincoln’s flight deck crew conducted 328 arrested landings, 35 helicopter landings and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 conducted 247 flight hours during the underway.



“Thank you for your tremendous efforts…getting your ship back to sea, getting your systems operational,” said Capt. Gerry Tritz, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9. “Because of your efforts, we completed flight deck certification and carrier qualified the air wing…This begins our adventure together as we prepare in the coming months for deployment. We started with the basics of operating together as a ship and air wing team, next we start training to fight together.”



USS Abraham Lincoln is home-ported at Naval Air Station North Island. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Lincoln or https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/USS-Abraham-Lincoln-CVN-72/.

