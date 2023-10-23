The 62d AW unites for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Photo By Senior Airman Colleen Anthony | 62d Airlift Wing personnel gather for the first event of Wingman Day in honor of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Colleen Anthony | 62d Airlift Wing personnel gather for the first event of Wingman Day in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 25, 2023. U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d AW commander, held a commander's call to celebrate the accomplishments of wing personnel and address current events, prior to introducing guest speakers supporting the Wingman Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony) see less | View Image Page

With 1-8 Washington adults reporting having been injured by an intimate partner, according to the Washington Department of Health, the 62d Airlift Wing’s “United Against Domestic Violence” Wingman Day serves as a critical reminder of the importance of resiliency and preventative action to reduce the prevalence of unhealthy coping mechanisms associated with domestic violence.



Wingman Day was created by Gen. John P. Jumper, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, who implemented it in 2004 to instill an Airmen taking care of Airmen culture within the ranks. This October the 62d AW community came together to raise awareness about the issue and emphasize the need for people to speak out and say something if they are (or know someone) experiencing abuse at home.



“The purpose of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to mourn those who have died, celebrate those who have survived, and connect those who work to end domestic violence, when we don’t say anything, when we avoid it, and ignore it, is when it thrives, said Kristen Brundage, JBLM Family Advocacy Program manager.



By actively confronting domestic violence, service members uphold the principles of integrity and respect, and set a powerful example. As one voice united against domestic violence, the Department of Defense plays a critical role in fostering a safer environment for everyone.



“It is easy to see something and then say to yourself this is not my problem, but like everything else in life you have to ask yourself, will you just watch it from a distance, or will you do something about it,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d AW commander. “I can set the tone, but I can't be there [physically] in every situation ... if you see somebody being taken advantage of, you owe it to your fellow Airmen to take action.”



This Wingman Day included panel discussions about resiliency, emotional intelligence, and healthy work-life balance.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daryl Tigert, 62d Aerial Port Squadron first sergeant, and one of the guest speakers from the resiliency panel spoke about his battle with cancer.



“I didn’t get a chance to just sit down for a moment and process that I had cancer, I didn’t acknowledge it, said Tigert. “My wife was having twins … I had my family, my career to think about; it wasn’t until after all of the treatments, surgeries, and therapy that I finally realized I wasn’t fine, I had started drinking and I was involved in a lot of things that weren’t indicative of my character.”



When Tigert emerged from a key surgery and found his first sergeant and commander taking care of his family he realized that his idea of a work-life balance needed to include all his support systems and resources.



“I saw for the first time how much support is out there, through tragedies and deaths there are resources for all of us,” said Tigert.



Resiliency, the ability to bounce back from adversity, is key in addressing domestic violence. Whether you’re a survivor facing trauma, fear, emotional scars, or just someone struggling to find balance. Team McChord encourages individuals and survivors to seek support, therapy, and counseling services, to create a better path forward. Further resources can be found below.



JBLM Family Advocacy Program:

Phone: (253) 967-5901

Website: https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/about/Directorates-support-offices/dhr/FAP

JBLM Domestic Violence Safeline:

Phone: (253) 966-7233

Military OneSource non-medical counseling:

Phone: (800) 342-9647

Website: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/