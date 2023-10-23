Empowering the Next Generation: Fort Campbell's Mahaffey Middle School Hosts Energizing Educational Event

Photo By Michael ODay | Captain Current from the Kentucky Science Center engaged with the students of Mahaffey...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Captain Current from the Kentucky Science Center engaged with the students of Mahaffey Middle School, to discuss the significance of energy conservation and the distinction between nonrenewable and renewable resources. The assembly aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving energy and utilizing sustainable sources. (Photo by Jedhel Somera) see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell, KY - Fort Campbell's Mahaffey Middle School (MS), a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) institution, took a dynamic stride in educating its students about the significance of energy conservation and water preservation. On October 19th, the school hosted the Kentucky Science Center's innovative energy outreach program, "Captain Current vs. The Electricity Vampires," in collaboration with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Fort Campbell.



"October is National Energy Awareness Month to raise awareness about energy conservation and water preservation," said Mir Khan, an energy engineer with the Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works. "It's important to educate students about energy awareness and how they can contribute to our efforts, what to look for, and how they can assist their parents in reducing their energy bill. It's vital for the next generation to understand their contribution."



The students of Mahaffey MS were introduced to a captivating initiative that left them buzzing about energy education. "Captain Current vs. The Electricity Vampires" seamlessly blended science entertainment with hands-on activities, creating an unforgettable learning experience. The school's assembly hall transformed into a realm of magic as Captain Current took center stage, leading the students on an enthralling adventure to defeat the elusive Electricity Vampire.



Following the assembly, the students interacted with a series of stations designed to immerse them in the world of energy. The students gained valuable insights into the energy landscape, from the mechanics of energy generation to understanding how power reaches their homes.



"This program was a fantastic opportunity for the students to learn about energy in a fun and engaging way," said Dr. Alissa Richards, Mahaffey MS Principal. "We're truly grateful to the Kentucky Science Center, TVA, and Fort Campbell for making this unique experience possible. It educates and inspires students to become more conscious consumers of energy."



The impact of "Captain Current vs. The Electricity Vampires" is expected to be far-reaching. It's hoped that they will carry the lessons learned into their daily lives, becoming more mindful of their energy consumption and may even sow the seeds for future leaders in energy conservation.



As National Energy Awareness Month continues to unfold, the success of Mahaffey MS in bringing energy education to life is a shining example of how schools can play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation's understanding of energy conservation. The program demonstrates that education can be engaging and informative, fostering a sense of responsibility and awareness among young students.



In the battle against the "Electricity Vampires," the students of Mahaffey MS emerged victorious, armed with newfound knowledge and inspiration. Their experience will undoubtedly contribute to a brighter and more energy-conscious future.