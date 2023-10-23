Change of responsibility ceremony ushers in new senior enlisted advisor

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising passed the Defense Contract Management Agency’s colors to the incoming senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande, at a change of responsibility ceremony here, Oct. 20.



Army Lt. Gen. David G. Bassett presided over the ceremony at DCMA headquarters. During the ceremony, Bassett shared that noncommissioned officers are the backbone of our joint force and noted that between Rising and Akande, there is a collective 55 years of service to the Air Force.



"We have been blessed to have Chief Adam Rising as the senior enlisted advisor here at DCMA for the last five years," said Bassett. "He has been the heart of our agency, connected to our employees and connected to our joint force. He helped to bridge the gap between the leadership of this agency and the employees who are doing the hard work every day. There are employees who continue to serve our agency today because of the compassion, connectedness, and beating heart that Adam Rising has brought to our agency."



DCMA’s senior enlisted advisor counsels the director on the health, welfare, professional development and utilization of the agency’s joint enlisted force. Though DCMA is considered a joint assignment, the position was originally designated an Air Force billet because of the complexity of aircraft maintenance. However, this role has expanded to encompass all enlisted activities across the agency.



As the agency's incoming senior enlisted advisor, Akande will be part of the DCMA leadership team which oversees more than 10,000 civilian and military personnel around the world. He comes to DCMA after serving as the squadron senior enlisted leader, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, California, where he oversaw the execution of operational testing and evaluation programs for various platforms to include B-1s, B-2s, B-21s and B-52s.



"We want to welcome the Akande family," Bassett said, "At his last job, Akande got to be part of the operational test squadron for the B-21, the Air Force's newest bomber delivering cutting-edge technology. That is a contract that DCMA administers today so I am excited about the experience that Akande is going to bring to this team. I also know that he is going to be connected to our employees. He will be that outreach that helps keep leadership connected to our employees and represent both our enlisted personnel and civilian employees well."



Akande enlisted in the Air Force in 1998, where he entered the Aircraft Avionics career field. He served in multiple assignments for the Air Combat Command, Air Education and Training Command, and the Air Force Global Strike Command; has deployed several times in support of contingency operations; and was named the 2016 Air Force Military Training Instructor of the Year.



"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of this unique agency," said Akande. "Vision 2026 gives us an opportunity to work through the challenges and opportunities it presents for us to build a bridge and move to the next phase of where we need to be. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. I am looking forward to working with you all on these challenges and opportunities."



Rising grew up as a Navy “brat” and enlisted in the Air Force in 1994 where he entered the Aircrew Egress Systems career field. Before coming to DCMA, Rising was superintendent of the 550th Fighter Squadron, Kingsley Field, Oregon, where he led the standup of the largest Total Force Integration Fighter Squadron in the Air Education and Training Command. He deployed to various locations in support of Operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.



"DCMA has truly been the capstone to my career, and I could not have asked for a better culminating assignment," said Rising in his parting remarks. "I am truly excited for what we've accomplished together, but more so for how we continue to get ahead of the threat. If we only change when it is needed, then it will be too late. I know this team of trusted professionals will continue to meet those challenges head on because our nations ask it, and our freedom demands it."



Rising will retire from service next month.

