Womack Army Medical Center Recognizes Dedication and Longevity During Monthly Awards

Womack Army Medical Center Commander Col. David R. Zinnante and

Sgt. Maj. Timothy K. Mollett hosted the monthly awards ceremony October 26 at Weaver Auditorium. Teammates were presented the commander’s Coin, Certificates of Achievement, Patient Safety Good Catch Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, and Service/Length Awards.



During the service-length awards, Ronald B. Buryk from Family Medicine was honored for more than 50 years of military and federal service to the government.



The awardees came from various departments around the Medical Center, including Department of Nursing (DON), Department of Medicine (DOM), Hospital Orientation and Staff Development (HES-D), Quality Services Division (QSD), and Nutrition Care Division (NCD).



CERTIFICATION OF APPRECIATION

DON/DOM/HES-D/QSD/PATHOLOGY

QUINCY COGHILL—DON

GERALD FLORESCA—DON

REGINA HICKS—DON

DEJUANARAH ISOM—DON

KATELYN JOHNSON—DON

LUANN NORMAN—DON

NAIA WILLIAMS—DON

TAMA CARLIN—DOM

TIFFANY WISE—DOM

JACQUELINE VENNERO—Pathology

THEA HINES—HES-D

JOHN URSO — QSD



COMMANDER’S COIN

DON

SPC DENNIS ROOT—DON

2LT KILLIAN CASEY—DON

1LT NATHANIEL SCHAUS—DON

1LT RAEANN BOWEN—DON

SPC RAYLON GREEN-FRAZIER—DON

1LT CAROLYN HUTABARAT—DON



GOOD CATCH AWARDS

KAYLYNN BRUNSON—Pharmacy

HALEY SMITH—Pharmacy

LATISHA DEAN—Family Medicine/Byars Clinic

HANNAH MATTHEWS—Family Medicine/Byars Clinic



EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

STEPHANIE LAKE—NCD





GOVERNMENT SERVICE, LENGTH-IN-SERVICE

DETRA DIANE BRIDGES SWAIN—DEPT OF PHARMACY—5 years

BRIDGETTE LEIGH DAVIS—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—5 years

KATHLEEN GREEN—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—5 years

RYAN HARTSELL—LOGISTICS—5 years

ADAM JARED KAPLAN—DEPT OF SURGERY—5 years

KERIFA ELLESA MCKENZIE—DEPT OF PHARMACY—5 years

LISA MARIE MCKENZIE—DEPT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH—5 years

SHENIQUE L. MOLYNEAUX—LOGISTICS—5 years

LINDSEY MICHELE MOORE—DEPT OF PHARMACY—5 years

SUNNY MARIE PROVENCE—FAMILY MEDICINE—5 years

LOGAN RYAN SINGER—FAMILY MEDICINE—5 years

KIMBERLY MCLEOD YOUNG—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—5 years

CHRISTINE ASHLEY ZUMSTEG—DEPT OF OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY—5 years

LEWIS E BEEMAN—LOGISTICS—10 years

SEKEYA EDREEKIA DURGAN—FAMILY MEDICINE—10 years

BRIDGETT HACKLEY—PSYCHIATRIC UNIT—10 years

ANTONIA DENISE MILLER—QUALITY MANAGEMENT—10 years

TENIA BRUVONDA MORRISON—QUALITY MANAGEMENT—10 years

CHARLES EDWARD PORTER, II—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—10 years

LINDA FAYE REED—ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY—10 years

ANGERLETTER MICHELLE ABRAM—PATIENT ADMINISTRATION—15 years

HOMA AZIZI—QUALITY MANAGEMENT—15 years

RANDI J DAUGHERTY—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—15 years

AMANDA NICOLE FREDERICKSEN—FAMILY MEDICINE—15 years

ERIC D KELLY—INFORMATION MANAGEMENT—15 years

BHAVINI N PATEL—DEPT OF PATHOLOGY—15 years

DENISE SHACKLEFORD—QUALITY MANAGEMENT—15 years

ANITA MARIE WILLIAMS—FAMILY MEDICINE—15 years

MELLISA TAMIKA BARNSWELL— FAMILY MEDICINE—20 years

TAMMY T BROWN—DEPT OF PATHOLOGY—20 years

WANDA ANN BROWN—DEPT OF PHARMACY—20 years

EROLD CHARLES—ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY—20 years

DELANO RYAN CLEMONTS—DEPT OF RADIOLOGY—20 years

LISA REE'NE COOLEY—QUALITY MANAGEMENT—20 years

DEBRA K MURPHY—DEPT OF OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY—20 years

ROY WASHINGTON, JR. —LOGISTICS—20 years

TRINITA KIRK—FAMILY MEDICINE—25 years

ALENCIA NICOLE JEFFERSON, DEPT OF NURSING—30 years

MARY KATHERINE CARSON—HOSPITAL EDUCATION / TRAINING—35 years

KENNETH WASHINGTON—INFORMATION MANAGEMENT—35 years

RONALD B BURYK—FAMILY MEDICINE—50 years

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.27.2023 16:10 Story ID: 456714 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Womack Army Medical Center Recognizes Dedication and Longevity During Monthly Awards, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.