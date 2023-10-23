NC Guard Soldier Earns NC State Government Employee Highest Honor

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. presents U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kenneth Leahy, the North Carolina National Guard state dental officer, with the Governor’s Award for Excellence (GAE), during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of History, Oct. 24, 2023. Leahy’s heroic actions saving a 10-year-old child from drowning in December 2022 earned the GAE recognizing a North Carolina state employee’s dedicated service to the State of North Carolina and its residents. "It is amazing, I am proud to be here," said Leahy. see less | View Image Page

The Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper honored U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kenneth Leahy, the North Carolina National Guard state dental officer, with the Governor’s Award for Excellence (GAE), during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of History, Oct. 24, 2023.





Leahy’s heroic actions saving a 10-year-old child from drowning in December 2022 earned the GAE recognizing a North Carolina state employee’s dedicated service to the State of North Carolina and its residents.





"Congratulations, you go above and beyond," said Cooper in video remarks delivered to honorees.





Leahy is a 24-year military veteran with two combat deployments, six years of service in the NCNG including deploying for North Carolina's Covid-19 response.





"It is amazing, I am proud to be here," said Leahy.





He joined forty other state employees from nine state agencies and four University of North Carolina System institutions recognized for accomplishments and actions in six categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding Government Service, Public Service, and Safety and Heroism.





Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. presented Leahy his award.





His citation from the state in Safety and Heroism read in part 'He risked his life to save a child in need of help. The State of North Carolina commends Leahy for his heroic acts.'





North Carolina State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson hosted the ceremony.





"It speaks to their (recipients) impact, their dedication," Gibson said.





The honorees attended a luncheon in the Executive Mansion with Cooper before receiving their awards.





Nominations may be submitted by coworkers, managers and/or Agency Leadership to recognize any exemplary state employees who lead by example and contribute well beyond their normal job requirements.





The State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation makes this annual event possible.





A description of each recipient's winning qualities and videos that share their story is on the Office of State Human Resources website: https://oshr.nc.gov/2023GAE.