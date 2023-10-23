U.S. Navy, JMSDF conduct Ships Qualification Training to increase interoperability in Indo Pacific

Photo By Grady Fontana | SEA OF JAPAN—Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter oiler MT Acadia Trader,...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | SEA OF JAPAN—Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter oiler MT Acadia Trader, left, connects fuel lines with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force oiler JM Oumi (AO-426), during ships qualification training, in which the ships performed a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea. Oct.8 (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan—Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) commercial charter oiler MT Acadia Trader conducted ships qualification training (SQT) with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) oiler JM Oumi (AO-426), in which the ships performed a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at the Sea of Japan, west of Kyusyu, Oct. 6-8.



“This CONSOL exercise demonstrated the professionalism and determination of our MSC fleet: civilian mariners, and contracted mariners; and how they impact partnership and interoperability with our allies and partner nations,” said Capt. Robert R. Williams, Commodore of MSC Far East in Singapore.



CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring cargo to combat logistics-force ships at sea.



Typically, CLF ships are required to return to shore to a supply depot to resupply. CONSOLs eliminate those round-trips to a supply point, thereby, reduces cost and increases time at sea to support the fleet.



However, this SQT marked the first time an MSC-chartered commercial vessel connected with a JMSDF ship, further increasing interoperability between the allies. The ability of a JMSDF tanker to CONSOL allows them to also carry fuel out to the fleet, and provide underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo, and stores to customer ships at sea, thereby increasing capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.



Acadia Trader is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to CLFs at sea, which allows the CLF ships to stay closer to the fleet.



Although MSC conducts hundreds of replenishments-at-sea a year, these events are inherently dangerous and replenishing a foreign vessel presents its own unique challenges.



“We frequently conduct CONSOLs with [JMSDF oilers] and our own fleet replenishment oilers,” said William A. Andrews, marine transportation specialist, MSC Far East. “But we wanted to build our capacity and add capability for JMSDF vessels to connect with the MSC-chartered commercial oilers.”



In a CONSOL, providing fuel to CLF ships means they don’t have to return to a Defense Fuel Support Point to refuel.



The three-day SQT began at port on board U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, and involved safety briefings, discussions and cross-deck training.



The next phase involved deploying, retrieving and re-deploying the fuel lines between the two ships while at port.



“When we recovered the [fuel lines] a second time, we also conducted emergency breakaway drills,” said Andrews. “This is where we set up as if we have to [disconnect] due to a simulated emergency.”



Day three, both ships got underway and connected at sea. No fuel was transferred during the evolution, however; the ships connected as planned offering a successful proof-of-concept, according to Andrews.



“A CONSOL is a very dangerous operation and everyone has to know their place and know exactly what they’re doing,” said Andrews. “The two ships are about 50-60 meters away from each other, which is very close. You need good leadership, which was demonstrated every step of the way.”



Commander, Task Force 73, in coordination with MSC Far East, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.