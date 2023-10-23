PCU Arizona gets its first skipper

Photo By John Narewski | Cmdr. Thomas Digan, commanding officer of PCU Arizona (SSN 8030 is piped ashore...... read more read more Photo By John Narewski | Cmdr. Thomas Digan, commanding officer of PCU Arizona (SSN 8030 is piped ashore following the PCU Arizona (SSN 803) establishment of command ceremony that was held at Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) in Groton, Conn. on Friday, October 27, 2023. When completed Arizona will be the 30th Virginia class fast attack submarine and will be the first to be equipped with the Virginia Payload Module (VPM). When commissioned Arizona will join the ranks of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE based out of Groton, Conn. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

The future USS Arizona (SSN 803) has its first skipper as the latest Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) preps to join the fleet.



Cmdr. Thomas Digan, the commanding officer of the nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine, assumed command during a ceremony at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Conn. on Friday, an achievement he calls the highlight of his naval career.



“We are all very proud to be a part of the next warship named after the Grand Canyon state and look forward to completing this new construction process and eventually take Arizona out to sea to defend America for decades to come,” said Digan, “I look forward to continuing to build Arizona and for us all to take part in Arizona’s ongoing success.”



Digan’s assumption of command is an integral step in the road to commissioning. The assumption of command followed a keel laying ceremony which took place in December, 2022 at Electric Boat’s hull fabrication facility in Quonset Point, RI.



Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 commodore, Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, presided over Digan’s assumption of command.



“The gallant men of Battleship Arizona ultimately fought through that tragic day with heroism and valor,” said O’Donnell, referring to the role of Battleship Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. “Their actions that day epitomize our Navy’s moto of honor, courage and commitment. Their selfless dedication to those core values set the example you should strive to achieve every day.”



Idaho’s namesake is the USS Arizona (BB 39), a historic WWII-era battleship named after the 48th U.S. state. The new submarine is the third U.S. Navy vessel named for the state of Arizona. The first, commissioned in 1858, was a merchant steam ship seized by the Navy in 1862. The newest Idaho submarine will hold a crew of 135. Digan said the ship is currently manning and training the crew and are on track to begin nuclear propulsion training next.



USS Arizona (SSN 803) will be sponsored by Mrs. Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of Donald Stratton, one of the last surviving members of Battleship USS Arizona.



“My grandfather was a proud member of Battleship Arizona, and one of the fortunate few to survive that day” said Stratton, regarding the sinking of Battleship Arizona during World War 2. “Just as the men of BB 39, in 1916, forged their path into the history books, so too will the men and women of SSN 803.”



PCU Arizona is currently being constructed at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Quonset Point, RI. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will ultimately join SUBRON 12, one of two submarine squadrons based out of Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.