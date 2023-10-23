Fort Buchanan and the 1st MSC join forces to encourage a drug-free lifestyle in Puerto Rico

Courtesy Photo | Yesenia Pagan, Drug Testing Coordinator from the 1st Mission Support Command (right),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Yesenia Pagan, Drug Testing Coordinator from the 1st Mission Support Command (right), speaks to members of the Fort Buchanan community, Oct. 25, as part of the efforts to increase awareness on substance abuse, during Red Ribbon week. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The Fort Buchanan and the 1st Mission Support Command Army Substance Abuse Programs are joining forces to conduct a Red Ribbon campaign Oct 23-27 at different locations within the installation.



"This campaign aims to raise mindfulness on the consequences of using illegal drugs and abusing prescription medication. As part of the campaign, we are here facilitating informative materials on this topic that people can share with their family members to increase awareness on substance abuse," said Yesenia Pagan, Drug Testing Coordinator from the 1st Mission Support Command, who was accompanied by Carlos Montanez, the installation's Army Substance Abuse Program Coordinator.



The Red Ribbon Week became a symbol for drug prevention in 1985 in response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent and veteran Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Wearing red ribbons during October continues to represent the pledge to live drug-free and honors the sacrifice of all who have lost their lives in the fight against drugs.



At Fort Buchanan, we demonstrate daily our commitment to drug-free lifestyles through the U.S. Army Substance Abuse Program and the Employee Assistance Program, which missions are to strengthen the overall fitness and effectiveness of the Army's workforce.

Fort Buchanan reinforces its zero-tolerance policy on drug use in line with the U.S. Army's steadfast commitment to maintaining a solid and disciplined force.