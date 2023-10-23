Fort Buchanan witnessed SEAC Colon Lopez's recognition in Puerto Rico

Courtesy Photo | As part of the installation's community outreach efforts, Charles N. Moulton, Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of the installation's community outreach efforts, Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander (left), participated in a local ceremony where the Puerto Rico government presented the Euripides Rubio Medal to Ramon Colon-Lopez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (right), at Puerto Rico's Capitol building, Oct. 24. "The SEAC has an incredible career that clearly exemplifies how Puerto Ricans have contributed to the defense of our nation. At Fort Buchanan, we are very proud of Colon Lopez's service and how he has inspired future generations to continue his legacy," said Moulton. see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO- As part of the installation's community outreach efforts, Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, participated in a local ceremony where the Puerto Rico government presented the Euripides Rubio Medal to Ramon Colon-Lopez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Puerto Rico's Capitol building, Oct. 24.



Captain Eurípides Rubio was a United States Army officer and one of the Puerto Ricans posthumously awarded the United States' highest military decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor, for actions on Nov. 8, 1966, during the Vietnam War.



The Puerto Rico House of Representatives instituted the Euripides Rubio medal to honor the fallen Soldier's memory while recognizing military service excellence in others.



Hon. Rafael Hernandez Montanez, Puerto Rico House of Representative Speaker, presided over the ceremony to present the medal.



"Peace is only enjoyed by those nations that bravely are ready to defend it. Puerto Rico, for more than a century, has been part of the defense of our great nation of the United States.," said Hernadez, a Navy veteran.



"Usually, we do this type of event to recognize officers. Today, we are recognizing an enlisted service member. Today, we recognize SEAC Ramon Colon Lopez, a Puerto Rican who provides expert advice to the highest levels at the Department of Defense. We recognize the importance of Colon Lopez's role in the DoD, and we are very proud of his service," added Montanez.



The recognition humbled Colon Lopez.



"All the veterans from Puerto Rico have created a road, especially the Borinqueneers, for other service members like me to serve the nation at the highest levels. I always remembered them while serving in the darkest places around the world. My memories of growing up in Puerto Rico always brought light to my heart and allowed me to accomplish the mission. It is an honor to receive this medal," said Colon Lopez.



For Moulton, witnessing the event was an excellent opportunity to recognize Colon-Lopez's exceptional military service trajectory.



"The SEAC has an incredible career that clearly exemplifies how Puerto Ricans have contributed to the defense of our nation. At Fort Buchanan, we are very proud of Colon Lopez's service and how he has inspired future generations to continue his legacy," said Moulton.



Colon Lopez is scheduled to retire in November 2023 with over 32 years of military service.