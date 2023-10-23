Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Park Cleaner Thanks to Corry Station Sailors

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    By Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Brandon A. Raymer

    PENSACOLA, Fla - Sailors in Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station's Petty Officer Association (POA) partnered with Keep Pensacola Beautiful to participate in "Adopt-A-Spot," a program which is open to everyone in Escambia County.

    The group volunteered to clean up Lafayette Park in Pensacola, Fla. most recently on Oct. 21, 2023, as an opportunity to continue their community outreach efforts.

    For Sailors, participation in the POA provides professional development for its members, as well as an opportunity to volunteer in their local communities; incorporating the service component of the association, while also fostering a sense of esprit de corps. The POA agreed with Adopt-A-Spot’s goal of inspiring community stewardship, uplifting morale, and providing opportunities for social and team-building activities, and felt that partnership with the organization tied in well with their organization’s ideals.

    Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Galloway, an instructor at IWTC Corry Station, said that he felt it is important for military service members to establish their presence in a positive way in the communities their service component have, even if temporarily, made their home. He expressed a desire to make a greater impact at Lafayette Park in the future; considering discussing with Keep Pensacola Beautiful the possibility of updating or replacing park amenities, such as benches and playground equipment.

    The leaders in IWTC Corry Station's POA feel that the partnership with Keep Pensacola Beautiful, in the Adopt-A-Spot program, presents a valuable opportunity for community involvement and showcases the positive impact that can be achieved through collaboration and volunteerism.

    IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training. With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

