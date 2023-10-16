1st Armored Division conducts a command post exercise

EL PASO, Texas - The 1st Armored Division is conducting a Command Post Exercise from Oct. 17-24 in preparation for a rotation to the National Training Center in early 2024.



This training exercise will take place both on and off Fort Bliss.



The 1st Armored Division will train at the City of El Paso’s Coliseum from Oct. 22 - 24. During this time, the public may see Soldiers operating in and around that location. Please do not be alarmed, our presence is for training purposes only and we expect minimal to no interaction with the civilian population.



We value our relationship with the City of El Paso and appreciate the support in providing a realistic training opportunity for our Soldiers.



Please contact the 1st Armored Division Public Affairs Office at 915-433-0376 or via email at kimbia.a.rey.mil@army.mil for any inquiries.

