The Concept of Operation in Lockstep with Concept of Support

The 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) wrapped up their week-long G3 Bootcamp at the Western Regional Training Center in Ogden, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 20.



Historically, brigade, battalion, and field hospital S3 teams attended, but this was the second year the bootcamp incorporated S4 teams from those units as well.



“We’re hosting the G3 Bootcamp, bringing the S3s and S4s together…to coordinate because planning doesn’t happen without both [of them],” said Lt. Col. Samantha Madsen, 807th MC(DS) G3/5 Medical Plans Officer and officer-in-charge of the bootcamp. “The concept of operation is tied with the concept of support. When there is a disconnect, there are problems in planning and mission execution.”



While the bootcamp included training on new processes and integration of new products, the focus was planning, resourcing, and execution of FY24 and FY25 exercises and missions.



“We’re looking at it from a supporting and supported perspective - collaboration between the S3 and S4 is crucial. They should be lockstep in communicating daily, and ultimately gaining a better understanding for how to execute their missions,” said Col. Al Booker, 807th MC(DS) G3/5/7.



In preparation for the bootcamp, Madsen led the efforts to reach out to brigades and downtrace units for feedback on what topics they would most like to see.



“We touched on things that are changing, such as platforms that are no longer being used, but we went heavy on specifics in regard to mobilizations, global force requirements, CUSR (Commander’s Unit Status Report), recurring issues, and information to newly-assigned people in our key positions,” said Madsen.



The goal is to “get S3s and S4s out of stovepipe planning. If they better understand the other’s role, we are more prepared in getting units out the door,” said Maj. Michael Mead, 807th MC(DS) G4 Operations Officer. “It is significant when you do the IRL (Integrated Requirements List) or the requirements list for the year.”



Mead emphasized inventories at the unit level which must include components and medical equipment maintenance. If a piece of equipment hasn’t been serviced, is no longer serviceable and needs to be turned, or is missing a durable component but shows as ‘on-hand’ in the property book, the unit may be scrambling for a last-minute fix.



“When we're looking at industry, and we're trying to get a piece of medical equipment, if I don't have it, and I need another entity to source, if they had to go to a manufacturer, you're looking at 160 to 200 days for them to manufacture it if they don't already have one on the shelf,” said Mead.



“It's getting S3s to understand that for planning purposes. And then S4s need to understand long term planning – the earlier I do inventory, the quicker I can understand what I'm missing and the faster I can get that on order or try to procure it through the necessary means,” he continued.



This means the S4s must coordinate with S3s to get inventories on the schedule and included in the training plan.



Brigade S3s “are challenged with a constant information push from division and pull from battalions. They are the key synchronizers at their level, providing guidance to at least two, sometimes three, battalions and over 20 units,” said Booker. “For both the S3 and S4, knowing our op-tempo, communicating to be able to support that, and working in tandem…it’s a continuous process.”



Booker’s goal for the bootcamp was focusing all attendees on operational priorities and ensuring they would leave with best business practices and TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) for success. All S3 and S4 teams received foundational products - the command training guidance, the ReARMM (Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model) cycle, and YTB (Yearly Training Brief) slides.



The bootcamp concluded with separate leader development sessions for officers, NCOs, and civilians, providing direct engagement with senior leaders from each cohort.