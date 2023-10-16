Joint Task Force-Red Hill first week update

As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 16,299,594 gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).
JTF-RH completed transfer of fuel to the first tanker by gravity draining approximately 12 million gallons of F-24 fuel from tanks 2 and 6 at the RHBFSF, Oct. 18.
Currently, JTF-RH is defueling from RHBFSF to the above ground storage tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to support training and operational requirements.
Sunday, Oct. 22, is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Empire State and Torm Thunder.
Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.
JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
