Joint Task Force-Red Hill first week update

Photo By Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier | Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed filling merchant tanker Empire State, the first ship to begin defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Oct. 19, 2023. The tanker departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, with approximately 12 million gallons of fuel. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 16,299,594 gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



JTF-RH completed transfer of fuel to the first tanker by gravity draining approximately 12 million gallons of F-24 fuel from tanks 2 and 6 at the RHBFSF, Oct. 18.



Currently, JTF-RH is defueling from RHBFSF to the above ground storage tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to support training and operational requirements.



Sunday, Oct. 22, is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Empire State and Torm Thunder.



Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.