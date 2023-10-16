Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill first week update

    First Tanker to Defuel Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Departs

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier | Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed filling merchant tanker Empire State, the...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    As of 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) safely removed 16,299,594 gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

    JTF-RH completed transfer of fuel to the first tanker by gravity draining approximately 12 million gallons of F-24 fuel from tanks 2 and 6 at the RHBFSF, Oct. 18.

    Currently, JTF-RH is defueling from RHBFSF to the above ground storage tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to support training and operational requirements.

    Sunday, Oct. 22, is a crew rest day. Next week, JTF-RH intends to transfer fuel from RHBFSF to merchant tankers Empire State and Torm Thunder.

    Daily updates are available on the JTF-RH mobile app, which can be downloaded by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 20:49
    Story ID: 456268
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill first week update, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    First Tanker to Defuel Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Departs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JOINT TASK FORCE RED HILL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT