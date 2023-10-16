3rd Infantry Division WWII Veteran receives the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honor

Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | Jérémie Robert, left, French consul general of New York, and John Gojmerac, a WWII...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. William Griffen | Jérémie Robert, left, French consul general of New York, and John Gojmerac, a WWII veteran who served with the 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo following a ceremony at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7575 in Tonawanda, New York, Oct. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Gojmerac received the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honor, which is the highest decoration that France presents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen) see less | View Image Page

Tonawanda, Ny.- John Gojmerac, a WWII veteran who served in the 3rd Infantry Division, received the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honor from Jeremie Robert, consul general of France in New York, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7575 in Tonawanda, Oct. 20, 2023. The Legion of Honor is the highest French decoration.



Gojmerac, a Slovenian immigrant who was drafted, served with the 3rd ID’s 7th Infantry Regiment throughout its campaigns, starting with the initial landing in North Africa then through Italy, France, and the final push into Germany. He performed several different tasks as an infantryman, scout, photographer, and telephone line repairer.



Gojmerac had many close calls throughout his war experiences. Despite being 99 years old, he remembers each encounter with the enemy.



He said that one time, he was guiding a telephone line from his company to another company alone at night, and he almost got hit with a German grenade, but the explosion only knocked him on his back. Another time, he, along with several other Soldiers, were injured, and their sergeant told them to get to the medical tents however they could, so Gojmerac used his rifle as a cane to get to safety.



“How I survived…it makes me wonder sometimes,” he said as he reflected on his experience in combat.



One of his daughters, Tina Fabozzi, helps to share her father’s experiences, having heard many of his stories from him. She explained how he was a man of good character.



“He has a lot of integrity and a lot of character, he did what he needed to, and he always tried his best,” said Fabozzi. “That’s my dad.”



According to his citation, Pvt. 1st Class Gojmerac earned the Silver Star when he repaired a telephone line between two platoons several times during a single engagement, and on the last repair, captured a German Soldier attempting to cut the telephone line. His actions helped the company coordinate their attack.



After his service, Gojmerac went back to school and worked for General Motors. He married his wife Jean and had four children. Despite his honorable service, he didn’t talk about his service for a long time.



“I didn’t hear about these stories until I was an adult…he didn’t really talk about it when we were children,” said Fabozzi.



Gojmerac began talking about his experiences more when he had grandchildren. Fabozzi’s son, Eric, was captivated by his grandfather’s medals when he was a child.



“My son would come, and he [her father] would have his medals in a cardboard box in a drawer in the bedroom, and my son would find them,” said Fabozzi. “Then, he would talk about them a little more with us.”



She said that her son, now an adult living in France, helped her submit Gojmerac for the Legion of Honor. She then coordinated with the local VFW to organize the ceremony.



On the day of the ceremony, Gojmerac was surrounded by his family, friends and fellow Veterans. Jérémie Robert, French consul general of New York, presented him with the decoration. Afterwards, two of his children, Fabozzi and Vicki Weixelmann, spoke about their father, then, Angelica Conway, his granddaughter, spoke on behalf of Eric who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.



“There is a museum in the center of Paris that I pass often, sitting high above the banks of the Seine River, dedicated to the Legion of Honor and it’s recipients, including many of Napoleon’s best soldiers,” said Conway as she read her brother’s letter. “Its a true honor to know that my grandfather is now one of them.”



Despite receiving such high honors, Gojmerac was still humble and thought about his fallen comrades.



“I’m not accepting it for myself, but for the men that didn’t make it,” said Gojmerac.