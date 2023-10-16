Alabama Lieutenant Governor visits Lyster Army Health Clinic

Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander welcomed Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, accompanied by members of the Alabama legislature and Military Stability Commission, to Lyster Army Health Clinic during his visit the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel on Monday, October 16, 2023.



Lt. Col. Garrett Holt lead the delegation on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and their mission to "keep aviators in the air" by providing ready and sustainable health service support and force health protection in support of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel to enable readiness and to conserve the fighting strength while caring for our People and their Families.



During the site visit to Lyster, the group took the opportunity to speak with the leadership from the Primary Care Clinic, Specialty Care, Pharmacy, Behavioral Health, and the Wiregrass VA Clinic, located on the second floor of the clinic, to learn more about their roles and services supporting the local military community.



Read more about Lt. Gov. Ainsworth's visit to Fort Novosel at https://www.army.mil/article/270855

