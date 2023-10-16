Georgia Army National Guard IBCT moves into final months of deployment preparation

After months of training and planning by key leaders and staff, the Georgia Army National Guard’s 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is completing final readiness requirements in advance of the brigade's deployment in early 2024.



The Macon-based organization will mobilize more than one thousand Soldiers from multiple units based in armories across Georgia. But this deployment is distinct from the brigade's previous three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



On a recent episode of the “Georgia Guard Fencepost” podcast, 48th IBCT Commander, Col. Jason Baker elaborated on how this deployment will differ from previous missions.



“Normally, we’ve got all of our Soldiers going to one place,” said Baker. “But this time it’s significantly different. We’ve got multiple locations…so we’re going to be decentralized.”



The brigade will send elements to several locations around the globe this time, supporting commands in Europe, the United States, and regions within the U.S. Army Central Command area of responsibility.



“What is key for the success of the brigade is having the right leadership in those positions,” said Baker. “Everybody is going to be under different chains of command, but they’re going to carry with them the swag of the brigade, how we operate, how we act, and just be the example everybody looks at us to be.”



With a limited number of unit training assemblies remaining before Soldiers from the “Volunteer” brigade mobilize to their respective missions around the world, staff planners and commanders have scheduled medical evaluations, equipment issue dates, and region-specific training.



Specialist Callen Lomas, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialist from the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, is deploying for the first time in his career. He expressed his enthusiasm for the mobilization while picking up duffel bags at the central issuing facility in Fort Stewart, Ga.



“I think it’s going to give me a lot of good opportunities,” said Lomas, who is currently a college student in Canton, Ga. “I want to progress my career in terms of schools and active guard reserve in the future. I think making connections and getting that full-time experience will be really nice.”



In addition to all of the administrative and training requirements the deployers will check off their list, the families of the Volunteer Soldiers will also receive briefings and important information during Yellow Ribbon events and through their family readiness groups.



Command Sergeant Major Ray Kinney, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader and fellow podcast guest, discussed expectation management for families and employers as Soldiers prepare to mobilize after years of training weekends and summers spent in the field.



“Communication is key,” said Kinney. “You’ve got to communicate with your significant others, your civilian employers, with your kids and your family support group (who can assist) your immediate family. Those who communicate effectively are typically the ones who have an easier time navigating through the 48th IBCT and the Georgia National Guard because we are at the tip of the spear for any operation”.



Soldiers of the 48th IBCT have trained for their federal mission and responded to domestic activities since their return from the brigade's 2019 deployment to Afghanistan. They’ve been front and center for pandemic response, civil disturbance support, and large-scale training exercises including a brigade Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart in 2022 and a recent battalion rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, La.



All of the hard work will culminate in the coming months, as commanders and staff leaders finalize rosters and verify eligibility requirements for deploying Soldiers. In early 2024, the first elements of the brigade will mobilize and begin their deployments.



“We’re going to give our best effort, 100 percent, and get all that exercise and experience so that we can bring it back home so we can be even better for the next time our state and nation calls upon us,” said Baker.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 16:14 Story ID: 456238 Location: GA, US Web Views: 59 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Army National Guard IBCT moves into final months of deployment preparation, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.