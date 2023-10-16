413th CSB develops ‘Launch Pad’ contracting tool

Photo By Ben Gonzales | Liane Leong uses “The Launch Pad” to perform contracting operations Oct. 19 at...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | Liane Leong uses “The Launch Pad” to perform contracting operations Oct. 19 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Leong is a supervisory contract specialist with the Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii. “The Launch Pad” aggregates all necessary contracting sites and resources into one unified interface making everything one click away. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (October 20, 2023) – A 413th Contracting Support Brigade employee created a “The Launch Pad” tool that simplifies the contracting process by placing all required links and sites into one location recently here.



Ryan Brown, a Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii division chief, developed the tool making it easier for brigade officials to access multiple contracting sites that requires a labyrinth of bookmarks and links.



With “The Launch Pad,” brigade members save time in the contracting process and prevent missed updates and fragmented data. The platform aggregates all necessary sites and resources into one unified interface making everything one click away.



There are several advantages of “The Launch Pad.” Using the platform, users no longer need to juggle between multiple tabs or applications as everything is available in one place. The tool gets consistent updates to ensure all sites and platforms linked within are current that reduces the risk of accessing outdated information. It is customizable as users can request to add links for specific links. And with streamlined access, “The Launch Pad” allows contracting professionals to focus on their tasks that improves efficiency and time management.



“’The Launch Pad’ is a game changer for contracting professionals who rely on multiple tools and platforms to carry out their day-to-day operations,” said Col. Jason Miles, the 413th CSB commander. “It stands as a testament to how innovative thinking can lead to solutions that address current challenges and pave the way for future advancements. To become the contracting force of 2030 and beyond, embracing innovation is not merely an option but it’s imperative.”



The men and women of the 413th CSB plan, synchronize and execute theater support contracting across the U.S. Army Pacific region. In addition, brigade members provide expeditionary contracting support to joint forces across the Pacific.



About Army Contracting Command

