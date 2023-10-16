NAVWAR and NGA Partner to Advance a Data-Driven Culture

Courtesy Photo | National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) delivers its "Data Science for Managers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) delivers its "Data Science for Managers Course" to a select Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) audience, Aug. 22, 2023, at NAVWAR Headquarters in San Diego. see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) is working together with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to foster a world-class workforce through enabling a data driven culture, with NGA most recently delivering its “Data Science for Managers” course to a select NAVWAR audience throughout 2023.



This NAVWAR and NGA partnership aids in identifying and sourcing the best-of-breed training from across both organizations and allows NAVWAR access to NGA’s broad range of undergraduate- and graduate-level data science training classes.



In addition to NGA providing NAVWAR access to its “Data Science for Managers” course, NGA also began incorporating the NAVWAR-developed course “Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence” into its learning framework, which was tailored for NGA’s mission-specific workforce.



The Department of Defense (DoD) National Defense Strategy highlights the importance of a data-driven culture and the need to develop the analytics skills of the DoD workforce: “We will emphasize new skills and complement our current workforce with information experts, data scientists, computer programmers, basic science researchers and engineers—to use information, not just manage it.”



NAVWAR and NGA both recognize the value of developing the data-driven capabilities of their employees to ensure decision advantage, actionable intelligence and delivery of relevant data at the point of need.



Aligned with the National Defense Strategy, NAVWAR’s strategic objectives concentrate on advancing a data-driven culture, with the command delivering advanced analytics training via a “Data Science Learning Program.” This program builds on foundational, “digital citizen” courses with more in-depth coverage of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) courses, including case study format training which guides students through a real-world application of AI and ML in a DoD context, leveraging a defined analytics process.



Rich Caccese, director of logistics and fleet support at NAVWAR, sums up the importance of advanced analytics training for the workforce: “It is a national strategic imperative that our Navy Sailors, Marines and civilians learn the data science and AI skills needed to achieve the speed of decisions necessary in today’s high-threat environment.”



Also focused on advancing data analytics skills, NGA’s National Geospatial-Intelligence College (NGC) along with other directorates in the Agency have been instrumental in building and implementing NGA’s Data Strategy to bolster data acumen in the workforce. Partnerships and collaboration are key to the advancement of NGA’s data acumen program to upskill, reskill and cross-skill at scale. NGC adopted a three-prong approach with three kinds of available training: industry, academic, and in-house. Industry training provides on-demand access, while academic and in-house developed training is tailored to meet specific mission needs.



Andy Hayden, the director of NGA’s college, is fully committed to developing a coordinated, enterprise approach increasing data intelligence agency-wide: “We must capitalize on the talent and skills of individuals in industry and academia and strengthen our partnerships to leverage and advance innovative learning models aimed at transforming the workforce to be data-driven.”



Moving forward, NAVWAR and NGA will seek opportunities for further collaboration. They will explore opportunities to leverage their respective strategic training alliances, like Moonshot Labs in St. Louis, Mo. and the University of California San Diego’s Halıcıoğlu Data Institute (HDSI). Moonshot Labs is the NGA’s hub for innovation and hackathon-type learning events, and HDSI is a cross-disciplinary academic unit dedicated to developing new data science methods and infrastructure. By working with institutions like Moonshot Labs and HSDI to broaden their scope and continue innovating, NGA and NAVWAR will be able to learn more cross-disciplinary, collaborative and scalable real-world AI and ML solutions.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.



About NGA:



NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence which provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders. NGA consist of approximately 14,500 civilian, military and contractor employees work across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and 20 international locations. Hundreds of NGA employees also serve on support teams at U.S. military, diplomatic and allied locations around the world.