FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The Army offers unlimited possibilities to help Soldiers, civilians and families discover the passions and opportunities in their lives and careers.



Howell, Michigan native and Army National Guard Soldier Jeffrey A. Couillard, was promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony in front of Network Enterprise Technology Command's headquarters Oct. 19.



Couillard has served in the Army for over 35 years, with 18 of those years on active-duty. Dedicating that much time away from Family, friends and life events takes both selfless service and a sense of duty, and Couillard explained what it meant to him.



“I stay in because it matters,” Couillard explained. “I enjoy it and it matters. The things we do day-to-day in the military, everybody, civilians and contractors, it matters.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:53 Story ID: 456224 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard, NETCOM leader reaches career milestone, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.