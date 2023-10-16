Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard, NETCOM leader reaches career milestone

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The Army offers unlimited possibilities to help Soldiers, civilians and families discover the passions and opportunities in their lives and careers.

    Howell, Michigan native and Army National Guard Soldier Jeffrey A. Couillard, was promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony in front of Network Enterprise Technology Command's headquarters Oct. 19.

    Couillard has served in the Army for over 35 years, with 18 of those years on active-duty. Dedicating that much time away from Family, friends and life events takes both selfless service and a sense of duty, and Couillard explained what it meant to him.

    “I stay in because it matters,” Couillard explained. “I enjoy it and it matters. The things we do day-to-day in the military, everybody, civilians and contractors, it matters.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
