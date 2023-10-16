October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Courtesy Photo | Throughout October, the United States celebrates National Disability Employment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Throughout October, the United States celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, past and present, and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – As we come toward the end of October, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, joins the nation in commemorating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, highlighting the critical role of inclusion, diversity, and accessibility in the District.



This annual observance serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering an environment that embraces people of all abilities, promotes inclusivity, and ensures that every community member has an opportunity to thrive.



The Mobile District is committed to upholding the principle of the Americans with Disabilities Act and going above and beyond to create an inclusive, supportive, and accessible workplace. The District acknowledges the significance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month as a time to celebrate the progress made in promoting inclusivity, recognize the achievement of those with disabilities, and chart a path for an even more inclusive future.



Kris Mullins, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of Staff, said the month-long celebration is a chance for the District to highlight its diversity.



“The Mobile District has a strong legacy of celebrating diversity in the workplace, and National Disability Employment Awareness Month is another opportunity,” said Mullins.



The theme for this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Advancing Access and Equity: Then, Now and Next.”



“National Disability Employment Awareness Month is important to observe for the Mobile District because, during this month, we recognize the many invaluable contributions of individuals with disabilities to the Mobile District’s workplace and economy,” said Ketonya Brady, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist. “The observance also brings awareness to the diverse and inclusive policies and practices we have towards improving working conditions and economic opportunities for our employees with disabilities.”



One of the key objectives of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to raise awareness about the barriers that people with disabilities face and to promote accessibility and inclusion in all aspects of life.



The Mobile District believes that by embracing this objective, the organization can improve the work environment for its employees and make a broader impact on the community it serves.



The District has been actively working to foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility. Through programs such as ADA training for employees, reasonable accommodations for personnel with disabilities, and accessibility improvements in its facilities, the District has set an example for other federal agencies.



This commitment to inclusivity aligns with USACE’s vision of providing vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to secure a sustainable and resilient nation.



“Diversity and inclusion can bring many benefits to the Mobile District,” Mullins said. “Such as higher performance, greater innovation, and a more positive environment for all employees. It is also an opportunity to amplify marginalized voices.”