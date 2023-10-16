DoD and Intelligence Communities Convene for 2023 Electromagnetic Spectrum & Cyber Threat Week at NASIC

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – More than 250 specialists gathered here Sept. 25-29 for the 2023 Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) and Cyber Threat Week hosted by the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

The event drew participation from across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities and was designed to enhance joint force readiness in electromagnetic spectrum operations and cyber capabilities.

NASIC members 1st Lt. Allen Choi, EMS and Cyber Threat Week action officer and Barbara Estes helped spearhead the conference and noted the significance of having Brig. Gen. Ann Marie Anthony, director of the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center at United States Strategic Command, and Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, in attendance.

"Their participation laid the groundwork for a whole-of-government approach to leverage EMS advantages in competition, crisis, and conflict," Estes said. "This is a complex challenge that requires specialized teams. NASIC will use surveys to assess the impact of this week and to determine our next moves in this critical area."

The week's agenda included a variety of topics and session styles.

“This [approach] helped bring value for every attendee, and the week featured hands-on tool demonstrations and discussions at both the operational and strategic levels,” Choi said.

Monday's sessions concentrated on best practices for EMS and cyber operators, covering topics such as tool demonstrations and how to request intelligence support effectively. Tuesday shifted focus to senior leaders who briefed on overarching EMS policies and plans.

On Wednesday and Thursday, representatives from NASIC, fellow service intelligence centers, and international partners conducted discussions on threat systems and the potential impact of emerging technologies in the EMS and cyber sectors.

In addition to encouraging cross-organizational and international collaboration, the Electromagnetic Spectrum and Cyber Threat Week is expected to lay the foundation for future endeavors aimed at addressing global challenges in EMS and cyber operations.

