Eerie-sistible events announced for Fort Leonard Wood’s spooky season

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — For those looking for something to do this spooky season, Fort Leonard Wood has several fa-boo-lous opportunities to celebrate Halloween.



The Bruce C. Clarke Library staff is accepting painted pumpkins for their pumpkin decorating contest. The deadline for submissions is 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and the winner will be announced at the Halloween StoryWalk event.



File photo from the Halloween StoryWalk event at the Bruce C. Clarke Library.

The Halloween StoryWalk is scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 pm., Oct. 25 at the Bruce C. Clarke Library.



Costumes are encouraged as participants take a walk outdoors while reading, “Frankenstein Doesn’t Wear Earmuffs,” page-by-page along the path. A costume contest will be held at 4:30 p.m. Following the walk, the library staff is organizing a trick-or-treat around the library. In case of inclement weather, the walk will be brought inside the library.



File photo from the trunk-or-treat event at Fort Leonard Wood’s Main Post Exchange.

A trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, in the parking lot of Fort Leonard Wood’s Main Post Exchange.



Daugherty Bowling Center is hosting X-tremely Spooktacular Bowling from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct 28, where customers in costume can bowl for $2 per game. They are planning to have a costume contest from 6 to 9 p.m. Also at 9 p.m., they are turning the lights off and the laser lights on, then cranking up the Halloween tunes until 11 p.m.



New this year is the Harvest Fest from 5:30 to 11 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Piney Valley Golf Course.



“Harvest Fest will have the Better Opportunities for Single Service members Haunted House for a one-day scare-venture, hayride, bounce house, pumpkin decorating and more at the Piney Valley Golf Course,” said Nia Dickinson, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marking manager.



Dickinson said this event supports the BOSS program and helps them to provide, “BOSS eligible service members free or very discounted activities and events throughout the year.”



Make sure little ghouls and goblins get to bounce in the bounce house before 7 p.m., Dickinson said, because that is when the bounce house will close.



According to Dickinson, parking at the golf course for this event could be limited, but FMWR has a plan for that.



“Parking is limited at Piney Valley Golf Course and a shuttle from Pershing Community Center will be available and is highly recommended. The first shuttle ride starts at 5 p.m.,” Dickinson said.



The last shuttle headed to the golf course will be at 10 p.m., she added.



For individuals, entry into the Harvest Fest is $5, and those wanting to go through the haunted house is $5. For families up to six members, the Harvest Fest will be $20 and the Harvest Fest with the haunted house will be $25. This will be a cash-only event.



Children younger than 12 wanting to enter the haunted house will need to have adult supervision through the frightful scenes.



The final event of the spooky season will be trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the housing areas – if the porch light is on, then the house is ready to receive candy hunters.



James Stewart, Directorate of Emergency Services chief of police, said the community can expect to see additional law enforcement officers throughout housing areas during trick-or-treat hours.



“The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy is providing personnel again this year,” Stewart said.



Soldiers will be wearing vests to identify them as security and will assist law enforcement officials with walking patrols throughout the housing areas, he added.



Fort Leonard Wood’s FMWR website has several safety reminders for trick-or-treaters that include bringing a flashlight or glow stick, only using crosswalks and looking both ways before crossing any streets and checking candy to make sure it is sealed and age-appropriate before eating.



Stewart said, anyone needing assistance during trick-or-treat hours should make direct contact with officers or personnel patrolling housing areas or call the Military Police Desk at 573.596.6141. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

