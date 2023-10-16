BSA Scouts conduct Q&A with USAG-RP garrison commander

Photo By Chris Maestas | Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, participated in a...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, participated in a Scout event Oct. 16 at the Scout Hut on Vogelweh Kaserne, where he provided an overview of his role and the responsibilities of the garrison and discussed constitutional rights and obligations of U.S. citizens with the scouts. The event served as a significant milestone for Scouts as they pursued the achievement of their First-Class rank. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY – Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, participated in a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) event Oct. 16 at the Scout Hut on Vogelweh Kaserne, where he provided an overview of his role and the responsibilities of the garrison and discussed constitutional rights and obligations of U.S. citizens.



The event served as a significant milestone for Scouts, as they pursued the achievement of their First-Class rank.



Event organizer and Troop 1920 Scoutmaster Brian Raymond emphasized that this event represents one of the essential 13 steps that Scouts must complete to earn their First-Class rank.



Furman actively engaged with the Scouts, sharing the personal motivations that drive his dedicated service.



"I've been a Soldier for the past 23 years, and that's all I ever wanted to do growing up. When I was little, I would play GI-Joe, and as soon as I was old enough, I joined the Army. I love it – I love the people; I love being on a team."



The event attracted Scouts from various troops, including Troop 1920 Vogelweh, Troop 69 Vogelweh, Troop 12 Ramstein, Pack 69 Vogelweh, and Pack 232 Ramstein. In total, the gathering included 40 young Scouts, aged between 10 and 17.



Furman also shared with the Scouts his recent participation in a naturalization ceremony, during which new citizens take an oath to support and defend the constitution. Inquisitively, he asked the Scouts if anyone knew the rights of a citizen, and they responded with answers such as "the right to bear arms" and "freedom of speech."



Furman expressed his privilege in engaging with the local Scouting community, emphasizing the significance of young minds understanding constitutional rights and obligations.



"These Scouts are our future leaders, and I'm encouraged by their curiosity and commitment to serving their community," he added.

For further information about the BSA program, please reach out to Patrick Thomas, Barbarossa District Chair, at barbarossachair@gmail.com.