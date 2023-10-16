Wheelchair Basketball Shines Light on National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Photo By Dorie Heyer | 231018-N-FV109-1050 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 18, 2023) Capt. David D....... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | 231018-N-FV109-1050 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 18, 2023) Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center, throws a jump ball to kick off the 32nd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Mountain View Middle School, October 18. The event brought together Navy personnel with the local community in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and featured teams from Mountain View Middle School, Mechanicsburg Middle School, the Chairiot Express, the PA Lions, and local military and civilian personnel from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. U.S. Navy photo by Dorie Heyer (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) hosted the 32nd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Mountain View Middle School, Oct. 18.



The event brought together Navy service members and civilians with the local community in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “Advancing Access and Equity: Then, Now and Next,” celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.



“This is the 32nd year for NAVSUP BSC to host a wheelchair basketball tournament in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Capt. David Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “Observed each October, NAVSUP BSC celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities in our workplace and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.”



The wheelchair basketball tournament was organized by the NAVSUP BSC Equal Employment Opportunity Committee and featured teams from Mountain View Middle School, Mechanicsburg Middle School, military and civilian personnel from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, as well as members of the PA Lions and Chairiot Express wheelchair basketball teams.



“We were invited by the military to come up and participate and this is a way to showcase disability awareness and create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to compete,” said Keith McMinn, coach, PA Lions.



In the tournament's first game, Mountain View students and staff defeated Mechanicsburg Middle School 10-8 in an overtime thriller. Mountain View students lost to the Chairiot Express/PA Lions in game two, by the score of 2-0. Mountain View staff lost to the Chairiot Express/PA Lions 14-2 in game three. The Navy civilian team continued their undefeated streak against the Navy military team, winning 8-6. Game five saw the Navy military team defeat Mechanicsburg Middle School 4-0. The Navy civilian team won the tournament, defeating the Chairiot Express/PA Lions team by a score of 10-4.



“NAVSUP Business Systems Center is proud to host this event, which brings together our Navy team with the local community for a rewarding experience that honors our diversity and inclusion,” said Carnal.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about 2023 National Disability Employment Awareness Month, visit https://www.defenseculture.mil/Special-Observances/#national-disability-employment-awareness-month.