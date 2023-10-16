Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin

    Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial management flight...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Oct. 16-20.

    Corbin, who works in finance management, was nominated for his leadership in relocating travel claims worth $2.9 million, boosting the 8th FW to finish one of nine in scan-to-pay timeliness within the Pacific Air Forces.

    Arderia distinguished himself as the 8th FW Staff Agency emergency operations center lead, tracking 156 members, overseeing 46 injects and directly briefing the daily status of funds to 8th FW leadership. His actions earned him the exercise’s Outstanding Performer award and a coin from the 8th FW Inspector General.

    “It was a pleasant surprise to be awarded Pride of the Pack,” said Corbin. “All I care about is taking care of my troops and getting my work done.”
    Corbin understands the importance of looking after his troops, so they can take care of the rest of the base."

    “Through my work, I hope to present a more positive image of finance,” said Corbin. “That’s why I make it a personal mission of mine to provide the right answer the first time, so our Airmen can focus on their mission while knowing that their pay is correct and secure.”

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Corbin, and thank you for funding the fight!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:04
    Story ID: 456181
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Pride of the Pack
    INDOPACOM
    8th CPTS
    8th WSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT