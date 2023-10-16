Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial management flight...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial management flight non-commissioned officer in charge, provides financial assistance to a customer at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2023. Arderia was awarded Pride of the Pack for distinguishing himself as the 8th Fighter Wing Staff Agency emergency operations center lead, tracking 156 members, overseeing 46 exercise injects and directly briefing the daily status of funds to 8th FW leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Arderia Corbin, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Oct. 16-20.



Corbin, who works in finance management, was nominated for his leadership in relocating travel claims worth $2.9 million, boosting the 8th FW to finish one of nine in scan-to-pay timeliness within the Pacific Air Forces.



Arderia distinguished himself as the 8th FW Staff Agency emergency operations center lead, tracking 156 members, overseeing 46 injects and directly briefing the daily status of funds to 8th FW leadership. His actions earned him the exercise’s Outstanding Performer award and a coin from the 8th FW Inspector General.



“It was a pleasant surprise to be awarded Pride of the Pack,” said Corbin. “All I care about is taking care of my troops and getting my work done.”

Corbin understands the importance of looking after his troops, so they can take care of the rest of the base."



“Through my work, I hope to present a more positive image of finance,” said Corbin. “That’s why I make it a personal mission of mine to provide the right answer the first time, so our Airmen can focus on their mission while knowing that their pay is correct and secure.”



Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Corbin, and thank you for funding the fight!