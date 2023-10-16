Navy Continues Commitment to Water Quality

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide the community with safe drinking water, Navy Region Hawaii is providing an update on the inter-agency approved water monitoring plan, where to find information on water samples and testing, and how to report concerns.



The Red Hill Shaft has been physically disconnected from the Navy’s water distribution system since December 2021. Since then, water has been solely sourced by the Waiawa Shaft located 6.2 miles from Red Hill, remains safe and is monitored under the interagency-approved Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring plan, which ensures it meets Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards for safe drinking water.



Since March 2022, more than 7,100 water samples have been tested by an EPA-certified laboratory and show that the water remains safe to drink. The Navy received two calls about water through its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) since Oct. 10, 2023. Both homes were tested and identified as non-detect for total hydrocarbons.



Validated test results are available to view on the interactive dashboard on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Safe Waters website at www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



To reinforce our dedication to provide clean water, the Navy has several ways for customers to report water concerns as soon as possible and without fear of reprisal.



Water concerns should be reported, and in-home testing can be requested, via any of the below options:

• Navy Rapid Response Team – 808-449-1979

• DOH Safe Water Drinking Branch – 808-586-4528 or SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov; and

• EPA Desk line – 415-947-4406



Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring data for the Navy’s water system is available at https://www.jbphh-safewaters.org. This information is posted following review by DOH and EPA.



For more information on ongoing work, go to the news section of http://www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



For more information about the facility and to read the Red Hill Defueling and Closure plans and supplements go to https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill.



Residents with medical concerns may call the Red Hill Clinic at 1-800-874-2273, select Option #1.

