Change of Command Ceremony for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler | Brighton, Co. (October 13, 2039) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jamie VanDyke (left) and former Commanding Officer Cmdr. John "Freeride" Coombs of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky congratulate each other following a change of command ceremony held at the veterans memorial in Brighton, Co.

BRIGHTON, Co. (October 13, 2023) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain hosted a Change of Command Ceremony at the Adams County Veterans Memorial (Riverdale Regional Park; 9755 Henderson Rd, Brighton, CO 80601) on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. Cmdr. John “Freeride” Coombs relinquished command to Cmdr. Jamie VanDyke.



Coombs served as the Executive Officer from November 2020 to May 2022, then assumed duties as the Commanding Officer for NTAG Rocky Mountain in May 2022. During this time, he demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and technical acumen while leading over 185 Sailors and civilians across seven states and 360,000 square miles. His leadership led to extraordinary success in both Officer and Enlisted accession recruiting of more than 3,000 highly qualified men and women for service in the United States Navy.



VanDyke previously served as the Assistant Reactor Officer aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash. While Aboard the Nimitz, he completed an 11-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group 11 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Operation Octave Quartz. Upon transferring from the Nimitz, he reported as the Executive Officer of NTAG Rocky Mountain in May 2022.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.