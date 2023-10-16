New NHHC Publication Explores Origins of Navy Logistics

Photo By Monica Mccoy | Web banner for Naval History and Heritage Command publication, “CONTESTED LOGISITCS:...... read more read more Photo By Monica Mccoy | Web banner for Naval History and Heritage Command publication, “CONTESTED LOGISITCS: SUSTAINING THE PACIFIC WAR.” Researched and edited by Peter C. Luebke, Timothy L. Francis, and Heather M. Haley, describes how the United States Navy dealt with World War II in the Pacific. Bereft of practical experience at projecting such a large force at such distance, the Navy had to learn and create logistics as it went. This NHHC publication describes the struggle to supply the Pacific fleet in the early days of World War II, the later successes in creating an integrated logistics system, and how the Navy attempted to institutionalize lessons learned. www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/logistics.html Published by Naval History and Heritage Command 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060 http://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/naval-war-of-1812.html Dust Cover: Image of Ulithi Atoll, 1944 (Courtesy Life photo collection) Use of ISBN: This is an official U.S. Government edition of this publication and is herein identified to certify its authenticity. The print edition is cataloged under ISBN 978-1-943604-89-0 and the 508-compliant digital edition under ISBN 978-1-943604-88-3. Library of Congress Control Number: 2023934244 see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command historians explore how the Navy created its first integrated logistics system during wartime in its new publication, CONTESTED LOGISITCS: SUSTAINING THE PACIFIC WAR.



Written by NHHC historians Peter Luebke, Timothy Francis and Heather Haley, Contested Logistics describes how the United States Navy dealt with World War II in the Pacific. Bereft of practical experience at projecting such a large force at such distance, the Navy had to learn and create logistics as it went. This NHHC publication describes the struggle to supply the Pacific fleet in the early days of World War II, the later successes in creating an integrated logistics system, and how the Navy attempted to institutionalize lessons learned.



The short booklet provides an accessible introduction to the topic, suitable for both military professionals and the general reader.



In their contributed forward Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Military Sealift Command; Rear Adm. Dion English, Director, Logistics Division (OPNAV N4L); and Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group SEVEN/Commander, Task Force SEVEN FOUR/Commander, Task Force FIVE FOUR, highlight the importance of this publication’s subject, “Since the end of the Cold War, our military has benefited greatly from our ability to execute maneuver and distribution at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. Today we face expanding threat environments and expect our maneuver across echelons will be contested in ways we have not seen since World War II. The importance of sustainment planning and execution and its inter¬dependent relationship with operations is on full display in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. These events are a stark reminder of the need to transform how we plan for and execute sustainment today. There is no better start¬ing point for this discussion than to examine the evolution of our theater logistics that sustained the victorious Pacific War forces.”



To download a 508-compliant PDF version, visit: www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/logistics.html



To download other NHHC publications, visit: www.history.navy.mil/research/publications



