Joint Base Charleston deployed more than 250 Airmen to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, in support of a new Air Force deployment model last week.



The Air Force transitioned from the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model to the Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN, model, after more than 20 years of contingency operations.



“We’ve changed deployment models because we need to have a sustainable model where we can train at home for the high-end fight,” said Col. David Myrick, 437th Airlift Wing deputy commander. “This model allows us to continue deploying to other combatant commands, while preparing for higher threat environments in different theaters.”



AFFORGEN was designed to improve Air Force readiness and to better

communicate the capabilities the service can provide to the Joint Force through a 24-month rotational cycle broken into four, six-month phases: prepare, certify, available and reset.



“Our Airmen trained and built readiness during their prepare and certify phases, are deploying now during their available phase, and will come home and reintegrate during their reset phase,” Myrick said.



During the deployment, Airmen from JB Charleston will serve as the command-and-control and establish-the-airbase force elements for the expeditionary air base, or XAB.



“Team Charleston was selected as one of the first bases to support AFFORGEN,” Myrick said. “When you’re first, it’s never easy. It’s a lot of work, but it’s an honor and a privilege. I know our team is going to knock it out of the park.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:48 Story ID: 456130 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBC deploys first XAB in support of new AFFORGEN deployment model, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.