Bayamon, Puerto Rico Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 10, 2023) A Bayamon, Puerto Rico native and 2011 graduate of the University of Puerto Rico is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 1st Class Noel Arroyo is an Information Systems Technician, also known as an IT. According to The Bluejacket Manuel, ITs are responsible for the Navy’s vital command controls and communication equipment. Arroyo explained that there are two main types of ITs: radio and network. He said that radio ITs work with equipment that make it possible for personnel to connect on and off the ship, such as maintaining the connection with satellites so that ships can have access to the internet, or setting circuits to talk to other ships. Then, he said that network ITs maintain the computers and servers directly, managing updates, emails, backups, and the creation of new accounts.



“No one thinks of ITs until something’s broken,” Arroyo said. “There are so many moving parts on this job and most of it happens behind curtains. My favorite part of this job is being able to identify a problem, and fix it before it becomes a big deal or before anyone realizes there’s a problem in the first place.”



Arroyo joined the Navy in February 2013. His first command was VRC 30, a squadron in Coronado Island, California. He served there from 2014 to 2016. Then, he served on the USS Blue Ridge in Japan from 2016-2019. After that, he served at NCTS FE, a shore command in Yokosuka, Japan that worked with cybersecurity. He said he fell in love with Japan because it’s clean and the Japanese are respectful. He admired the sights and even developed a taste for seafood. He asked his detailer how he could stay in Japan longer, and his detailer recommended several ships stationed in Japan. Arroyo has been serving aboard the Peralta since January 2023.



“This command is small, you know everyone, so we are becoming a family,” Arroyo said, while explaining his favorite part about the Peralta. “All the departments work hard and there is so much knowledge.”



Arroyo was the first in his family to enlist. He admitted that he never considered the military as a career until his father suggested it. Arroyo said that he started to watch Youtube videos about the different branches and began to learn about all the benefits that the military had to offer. Now, 10 years later, he was recognized as the Cyber Warrior of the Month for September 2023. He said he intends to serve the Navy for twenty years. He even wants to submit an officer package someday.



“I get inspired by people who care about their sailors because, at the end of the day, this is a job,” Arroyo said. “When you take care of your sailors they work more and we can have a healthier environment that promotes development.”



Arroyo said that one of his favorites parts about being in the Navy are the relationship’s he made. He’s still friends with people from A-school and previous commands. Additionally, he said that he’s learned how to become a better leader by taking qualities and management styles that he’s seen from other leaders he’s worked with.



“I have seen the world, I have worked hard, I have laughed a lot,” Arroyo said. “I have lived and grown. I’m full of experiences and I will always be grateful for that.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

