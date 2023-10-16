DHA VEC - A Ready Reference for Physicians and their Patients

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Providing for providers…Virtual Education Center user training was conducted at...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Providing for providers…Virtual Education Center user training was conducted at Naval Hospital Bremerton by Defense Health Agency’s Education and Training team, Oct. 17, 2023. Staff physicians, nurses and hospital corpsmen were given an introduction and overview on DHA’s newly-launched informative web-based VEC, which has been specifically designed for physicians and primary care teams to share with each patient from comprehensive – and credible – sources of approximately 40,000 vetted health and wellness education materials. For more information: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/890017/introducing-virtual-education-center-vec (Official Navy photo by Providing for providers…Virtual Education Center user training was conducted at Naval Hospital Bremerton by Defense Health Agency’s Education and Training team, Oct. 17, 2023. Staff physicians, nurses and hospital corpsmen were given an introduction and overview on DHA’s newly-launched informative web-based VEC, which has been specifically designed for physicians and primary care teams to share with each patient from comprehensive – and credible – sources of approximately 40,000 vetted health and wellness education materials. For more information: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/890017/introducing-virtual-education-center-vec (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Health Agency has a new informative and ready reference website specifically designed for physicians and their patients.



The Virtual Education Center is essentially a web-based library where physicians can direct their patients to credible and professional sources for added insight on any health concerns or medical questions they have outside of an actual appointment.



“The VEC give us a great platform for enhancing patient education on their health,” U.S. Army Col. Maria Molina, deputy director of DHA’s Education and Training directorate explained to

Naval Hospital and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton staff taking part in VEC familiarization training, October 17, 2023.



Molina states that the VEC has been designed to provide accurate – and timely – medical and health information from provider to patient via video, audio and web links.



“It’s a user friendly system for the provider as well as the patient,” said Molina. “A patient does not need to have an account in order to access any products sent to them by their physician.”



According to Molina, there currently is a wealth of material available, all of which has been vetted in a clinical environment to ensure accuracy.



In other words, Dr. Google need not apply.



“We all know about going to Dr. Google for medical advice. Unfortunately, not all of that available information is accurate and can do more harm than good. The VEC is a great tool for any provider,” insisted Molina.



Physicians can contact their patients – via mobile device or computer – and share from approximately 45,000 educational resources covering 60 medical topics which originated from more than 230 organizations.



“VEC is a comprehensive and reliable source for health and wellness education for our patients,” stated Molina.



A patient can get up-to-date information about their current health condition, treatment options and health and wellness tips. With guidance from a provider, a patient no longer has to sift and search through endless websites based on inexact science.



Additionally, noted Molina, sharing a digital link is a lot easier for both provider and patient than the standard practice of just handing out a pamphlet, flyer or document.



“Not that that’s not a good practice, but VEC is an easy platform to use. I’m an OB/GYN doc by trade and it’s a great way to share with our patients,” said Molina.



Introducing the Virtual Education Center: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/890017/introducing-virtual-education-center-vec