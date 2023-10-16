Red Ribbon Week touts drug free lifestyle

In just a few short weeks, students of all ages will be wearing red ribbons touting their commitment to living a drug-free life and ensuring others around them do the same.

“We no longer live in a culture where there are off-limit subjects,” said Devita Hampton, Army Substance Abuse Program specialist. “It takes a community to teach prevention and as a society, we can teach age-appropriate (drug and alcohol) prevention.”

The first Red Ribbon Celebration was held in 1988 by the National Family Partnership in honor of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Camarena, a former Marine, joined the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Special Agent in 1974 in Calexico, California. In 1981 he was assigned to the Guadalajara Resident Office and for more than four years, he followed the country’s biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers.

On Feb. 7, 1985, shortly before he was able to expose the drug trafficking operations to the public, he was kidnapped and never seen again.

In honor of his memory and his battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin. Parents, who were sick of the destructions caused by alcohol and drugs began forming coalitions that embraced his belief that one person can make a difference.

These coalitions also adopted the symbol of Camarena’s memory which have now become synonymous with educating the youth and encouraging participation in drug prevention activities.

Now, 25 years later, an entire week is set aside to teach children the dangers and consequences of living a life filled with alcoholism and frequent drug use.

“Red Ribbon Week is the community’s opportunity to have conversations relating to the dangers of alcohol and drugs,” Hampton said.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, drug use went up 61% among 8th graders between 2016 and 2020 and 50% of teenagers have misused a drug at least once.

“Children and teens of parents who talk to their teens regularly about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse are less likely to use and abuse them than those who don’t,” Hampton said. “Yet, only a quarter of teens report having those conversations with their parents.”

As in the past, ASAP will be working with on-post schools, the Middle School and Teen Program and they are excited to partner with Richland School District Two for the first time this year.

“The Directorate of Emergency Services and the Armed Forces Wellness Center will also be providing wonderful preventative methods this year,” she said.

This year, Red Ribbon Week, themed “Be Kind to Your Mind: Live Drug Free,” will be held Oct. 23 – 31. Festivities begin with a kick-off at Pierce Terrace and C.C. Pinckney Elementary Schools, Oct. 24. For more information, contact the Army Substance Abuse Program at 751-7294.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 10:30 Story ID: 456115 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Ribbon Week touts drug free lifestyle, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.