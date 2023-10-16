Post provides community updates

Photo By Emily Hileman | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gregory Jackson, garrison chaplain, speaks about the...... read more read more Photo By Emily Hileman | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gregory Jackson, garrison chaplain, speaks about the Adopt-a-Soldier program during the Community Information Exchange held Oct. 12 at the NCO Club. The Adopt-a-Soldier places trainees who do not go home on Victory Block Leave with local families over Christmas. Jackson, and other representatives of on-post activities and directorates, shared information about upcoming events with the Fort Jackson community. ‘It’s great information,’ said Amy Messenger, advisor for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson leadership invited all members of the Fort Jackson community, both in the Columbia area and on the installation, to participate in a Community Information Exchange, Oct. 12.

“There are a lot of things that are occurring on Fort Jackson and the challenge is finding out where and when,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, Fort Jackson garrison commander. “We also want to let you know how to find the information for specific areas and opportunities to help you better connect in whatever way works for you.”

Short, two-minute briefs were held by several services on Fort Jackson including the Armed Forces Wellness Center, Defense Commissary Agency, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, Religious Support Office and more.

Attendees had questions for several of the services provided, but many questions revolved around employment, flu shots and the Adopt-a-Soldier Program.

For those interested in the Adopt-a-Soldier program for the 2023 Victory Block Leave season, Fort Jackson Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gregory Jackson should contact the Religious Services Office.

“We haven’t started to get the information out yet,” he said. “But call us at 751-3121 and we’ll be able to provide you with more details.”

For those in the community that may be looking for employment opportunities on Fort Jackson, a plethora of information from various employers offered information and advice.

The Directorate of Human Resources emphasized for attendees and those watching the Facebook Live feed in other locations to mark their calendars for the Fort Jackson Fall Education and Career Fair Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NCO Club.

Moncrief Army Health Clinic, the Defense Commissary Agency and the Exchange all confirmed they will attend the Education and Career Fair and also directed the community to additional resources for employment opportunities.

“At Moncrief, we are always hiring and our jobs are posted on USAJobs.gov,” said Col. Warren Stewart, MAHC commander.

Another major employer for Fort Jackson, Child and Youth Services also gave advice on how to find positions.

“If there are spouses or anyone in the community that is passionate about working with children, we’re always looking for people,” said Sabine Alsup, Child Development Center director. “If you’re interested in applying and you love working with children or want to work with them, go onto USAJobs.gov and our positions are posted as Child and Youth Program Assistant.”

Alsup also mentioned that employees of the Child Development Centers receive 50% off childcare for one child and that employees are also prioritized for receiving childcare.

For more information about the Education and Career Fair, contact Army Community Services at 751-5256, the Army Continuing Education System at 751-5341, or the Transition Assistance Program at 751-1723. It is free and open to the Fort Jackson community.

A few soldier and family readiness group advisors also attended the exchange.

“I’m here to get more information for our unit,” said Crissy Hargrove, advisor for 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. “We try to be informed so we can then inform anyone who needs our help. We are in a position to help people and we’re just trying to be the funnel to get others that help.”

Other advisors and leaders recommended more community members attend to get information about events and contacts on Fort Jackson.

“It’s great information,” said Amy Messenger, advisor for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. “It’s great for anyone that wants to be involved, help others or get that information and pass it on to those who can’t come.”