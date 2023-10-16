Army Laboratory Partners with Johns Hopkins University in Educational Agreement

Photo By Gabriella White | Mr. Michael Bailey, DEVCOM CBC Director, and Ed Schlesinger, Benjamin T. Rome Dean at...... read more read more Photo By Gabriella White | Mr. Michael Bailey, DEVCOM CBC Director, and Ed Schlesinger, Benjamin T. Rome Dean at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, complete the establishment of an EPA during a signing ceremony at the JHU campus in Baltimore, MD on September 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) officially formalized an Educational Partnership Agreement during a signing ceremony that took place at JHU's Shriver Hall in Baltimore, Maryland on September 11, 2023.



The agreement outlines an official basis of mutual understanding and cooperation between DEVCOM CBC and JHU to encourage and enhance education and research opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs and disciplines relevant to the Center’s science and technology programs. Specifically, DEVCOM CBC will support educational opportunities at JHU that allow CBC personnel to teach science courses or to assist in developing science courses and materials for the university. It also permits JHU faculty to be involved in defense laboratory research projects at DEVCOM CBC.



With JHU and DEVCOM CBC working collaboratively on research projects as outlined in the agreement, the partnership also enables an internship program allowing JHU students and postdocs to gain experience working at DEVCOM CBC on defense laboratory research projects. The EPA naturally came to fruition with many CBC employees pursuing their post-graduate degrees at JHU.



Researchers from the Materials Science in Extreme Environments (MSEE) community at JHU worked closely with DEVCOM CBC scientists for assistance in developing and characterizing energetic materials for agent defeat. The JHU researchers worked under the direction of Tim Weihs, a professor of materials science and engineering, as well as the director of the MSEE University Research Alliance at JHU.



Weihs explained how the partnership naturally occurred through the involvement of CBC personnel at JHU-hosted events. “People at DEVCOM CBC have been very supportive and willing to engage. It comes down to establishing good relationships and building those relationships.”



The partnership offers many benefits for both parties, enabling JHU to be supported in their research efforts by gaining access to the laboratory-grade equipment at the CBC, in addition to harnessing the expertise of Center professionals.



The partnership could further help to build a pipeline to transition STEM graduates from JHU into CBC. “It is exciting we can formalize a strong relationship with a partner like JHU and keep building on each other’s strengths to achieve our individual goals and organizational missions together,” said Amanda Hess, supervisory engineer for strategic initiatives at DEVCOM CBC. “Principals on both sides of the partnership have demonstrated the power of partnership and exchange of intellect so it will be exciting to see what challenges we will tackle together in the future.”



