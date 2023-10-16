A devoted mother and wife finds her career in the military

Balmina Sehra

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



STUTTGART, Germany – Mechell Martinez took the plunge and joined the military at 32, encouraging others that it is never too late to change directions when it comes to your career.



Seizing the opportunity after feeling stuck at an entry-level job, Martinez was sworn into the military at the Army Community Service on Panzer Kaserne Boeblingen, where she worked as an admin assistant until recently.



“I felt lost and stuck in my career. I wanted to have the possibility to find myself,” said Martinez.



After advising with her recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Ferguson, Martinez is now looking at her new career path in human resources, but now in a green camouflage, and feels like she finally gets a fresh start to her career.



“Everyone joins for different reasons,” said Ferguson. “The most rewarding part is knowing how much the Army will help them accomplish their goals and aspirations.”



Equipped with the help and support of her family, Martinez has everything she needs to face the Army’s infamous Basic Training. The ten-week course will take her away from her family life, and put her through some of the most vigorous physical and mental training the military has to offer.



“Everybody was really supportive of me joining the military, especially my spouse. And my 13-year-old daughter Monica even helped me with the math part of the ASVAB,” said Martinez.



Martinez, who was adopted by her aunt, a military spouse, experienced military life growing up. She continued that journey as a military spouse herself, after marrying her husband, a Navy sailor.



This time, however, she will be able to experience military life firsthand, as an active duty service member herself.



Martinez is looking forward to the opportunity to learn and grow as a person.



“I can’t wait to be addressed as Martinez and receive orders,” she said. “This will be the mark of a new journey for me, hopefully a lifetime journey.”



Her daughter is already looking forward to her mother’s graduation,



“I can’t wait to see you in your uniform,” Monica said after her mother was sworn in.



After raising her right hand and being sworn into the military by Lt. Col. Waters Korneliya, the new recruit turned to Waters and said,



“I want to be like you one day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:15 Story ID: 456094 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A devoted mother and wife finds her career in the military, by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.