NAVSUP FLC San Diego First Class Petty Officer's Association Clothing Drive Makes Positive Impact on Community

San Diego, CA - The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego First Class Petty Officer's Association announced the success of their September clothing drive, which aimed at engaging the community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The clothing drive garnered support from both Sailors and Civilian employees, showcasing the power of teamwork and compassion within our Navy community.



First Class Petty Officer Geoffraymond Franco, Industrial Support Department Leading Petty Officer NAVSUP FLCSD, took the lead in coordinating with the Alpha Project, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) human services organization that operates a Temporary Bridge Shelter Program near their office. Franco worked closely with the organization to determine their specific needs and set up the collection.



“The response from the command was incredible. We collected all types of donations, from winter coats and pajamas to hygiene kits and sleeping bags, “said Franco. The weather changes drastically at night, so these items can make a big difference to those who may be unsheltered or in temporary housing.”



The NAVSUP FLC San Diego First Class Petty Officer's Association collected approximately three postal bins full of clothing and delivered them to the Alpha Project's 325-bed Temporary Bridge Shelter Program. This program provides emergency housing and wrap-around support services for single adults.



“We greatly appreciate the FCPOA for organizing this donation drive to benefit the individuals and families we serve," said Alpha Project Program Manager Crishawna Honeycutt during the donation drop-off. "There are approximately 10,000 homeless individuals who live in San Diego County, and this assistance enables us to sustain and enhance our services, especially during challenging economic times. Over the past year, generous donations like these have been instrumental in our continued efforts.



The Alpha Project daily programs serve over 4,000 individuals, including children. Upon delivering the clothing, they informed the FCPOA that the items would be immediately used, and any surplus would be distributed among their numerous programs.



“This clothing drive is a testament to the impact of outreach initiatives, regardless of their scale. The First Class Petty Officer's Association at FLCSD upholds its Service and Respect core values," said NAVSUP FLCSD Command Master Chief Larry Gordon. “It is inspiring to watch our Sailors grow and understand how much of a difference they can make when they come together as a community.”



