TAC 1, 812th TIN-E Welcome Home Ceremony

During a Welcome Home Ceremony, Soldiers from the 812th Signal Company, Tactical Installation Network-Enhanced, TAC-1 were surrounded by friends, family, peers, battalion and brigade leadership at the Delta Breeze Club on Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct 15, 2023.



The 812th TIN detachment’s mission was to provide cable support to military installations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility.



The 812th Signal Company, which is a sub-unit of the 319th Signal Battalion, was established in 1942 as part of the Regular U.S. Army. Since World War II, this signal company has been reorganized and designated many times.



United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.

