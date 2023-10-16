Newest Version of AH-64E Apache Completes First Flight

Courtesy Photo | The version 6.5 upgrade includes software updates enhancing capabilities and improving...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The version 6.5 upgrade includes software updates enhancing capabilities and improving the pilot interface and will align the entire E model fleet, such as the AH-64 V6 shown here, under the same software, streamlining training and maintenance. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala—The newest version of the AH-64E Apache successfully flew in Mesa, Ariz., on October 11. The Version 6.5 (V6.5) is the next configuration of the world’s premier attack helicopter.



The modernization of the V6.5 enables the entire E model fleet to be aligned under the same software, streamlining training and maintenance while providing a pathway for sensor/capability parity. This falls in line with “continuous transformation by iteratively adapting and evolving how we fight, how we organize, how we train, and how we equip,” as the Chief of Staff of the Army recently stated.



“Since the conclusion of the last major upgrade (V6) in 2018, an exceptional collection of people from a multitude of government offices and industry partners have relentlessly worked together to bring the V6.5 upgrade to reality,” Blake Jenkins, Development and Modernization (DEVMOD) Assistant Product Manager (APM), said.



V6.5 includes software updates enhancing capabilities and improving the pilot interface. Some of those enhancements include optimized route and attack planning, enhanced Link 16 features and integration of an Open Systems Interface. These enhancements will take the E-model Apache to the next level in terms of capabilities, ensuring the Apache continues to dominate future battlefields.



“We’re very excited about the ongoing development of the V6.5 software as it paves the way for Apache modernization,” Col. John (Jay) Maher, U.S. Army Apache project manager, said. “V6.5 aligns the entire E model fleet under the same software, streamlining training and maintenance while providing a pathway for sensor/capability parity which increases lethality and enables the Army to address mandates and critical technologies. Ensuring relevance into the future is a top priority.”



The V6.5 includes an Open Systems Interface which allows rapid insertion of new technologies and enhanced capability in future updates. This Modular Open System Approach (MOSA)-aligned concept will be a first for the Apache fleet and will save time and money in the future as newer technologies are incorporated into the fleet.



“I am continually motivated by the commitment and innovation demonstrated by everyone involved,” Jenkins continued. “Teaming has been the lifeblood of V6.5, underscoring the importance of a synergized approach between government and industry. It’s through this collaborative spirit that the essence and success of V6.5 will be defined.”