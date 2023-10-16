Installation protection, a priority for Camp Pendleton Marines

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam Kish, a military police officer with the Provost...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam Kish, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton stands next to a military police vehicle on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 15, 2023. As an MP, Kish ensures the safety and security of MCB Camp Pendleton while also conducting law enforcement operations across the base. A native of Cleveland, Kish has the goal of becoming a firefighter in his hometown. “I do what I can to help people, that's what I came here to do, and if I can bring at least one smile to a person’s face it's a good day,” said Kish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIF.- 2 a.m. Friday; 2nd Platoon, Provost Marshal's Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is awake and ready for action, gathered at the armory for their morning brief.



Prepared with unfaltering dedication to the safety of the installation, PMO stands ready to face any threat, ensuring the security of over 70,000 military and civilian personnel daily.



After being assigned a patrol area, personal protective equipment, a vehicle and weapon, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Greg Manley, a military police officer with PMO, SES Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton started his Friday morning. It began at the MCB Camp Pendleton Main Gate helping traffic flow, checking IDs and patrolling school areas to ensure a safe morning for service members, family members and base patrons across the installation.



Building relationships and interacting with the community is another, often overlooked role of an MP.



Sometimes, I’ll go stop by and play basketball with the kids at the school on base, said Lance Cpl. Adam Kish, also an MP with PMO, SES Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton. “That’s probably my favorite part about this job, just being able to connect with the community.”



Both Manley, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, and Kish, a native of Cleveland, are passionate about their jobs, and do their upmost to ensure safety across the base while also carrying out law enforcement operations.



As MPs Manley and Kish’s team responsibilities are two-fold. They may stand as sentries on static posts, processing and authorizing access to the base, or they may be on mobile patrols serving as first responders.



“I enjoy getting out there, talking with people, and keeping the roads safe,” said Manley. Similarly, Kish enjoys helping the community, “I do what I can to help people, that's what I came here to do, and if I can bring at least one smile to a person’s face it's a good day.”



Both Manley and Kish joined the Marine Corps after graduating high school to find direction in life and become a part of something bigger than themselves.



I have a great uncle that was a master sergeant in the Marine Corps, and I have a cousin I grew up really close with who got out as a sergeant, so I was already thinking about joining, and then my best friend in high school put me in contact with a recruiter. I enlisted and haven’t looked back since, said Manley.



Manley, who was recruited out of Recruiting Station Milwaukee, has been awarded a certification of commendation for stopping an attempt for unauthorized access at Camp Pendleton, graduated as honor graduate for Corporals Course, is a fire team leader and the training non-commissioned officer for his platoon.



“I have the goal now of getting promoted to corporal and taking on even more responsibility,” Manley said, “I also want to reenlist and become a drill instructor.”



Kish also has his eyes set on the future with hopes of becoming a firefighter back in his hometown. “I want to get my paramedic certification and go to EMT school and the fire academy or attend college,” said Kish.



Manley and Kish continue to uphold expectations, and are ready to respond to any threat at a moment's notice, from the second they put on their uniform and take their respective posts.



I really enjoy keeping Camp Pendleton safe and informing our community on road safety, said Manley. Kish added, “at the end of the day I’m happy doing what I do. If I have one piece of advice it would be stay positive, and never give up.”



While supporting the PMO mission of keeping the installation safe 24/7, 365 days a year, Manley and Kish continually show up to work with a positive attitude and mission accomplishment in mind.