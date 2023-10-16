2nd ID to host recruiting and sponsorship town hall

U.S. Army Human Resources Command release
The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division is hosting a recruiting and sponsorship town hall 4-5 p.m. Eastern Time Oct. 26, 2023, for those who want to learn more about serving in South Korea.
The 2nd Inf. Div. team is more than 12,000 Soldiers strong with nearly 900 Families and some 2,000 Family members.
Serving in the U.S. Army’s only combined division is an assignment of purpose where Soldiers will excel in the profession of arms. The unit conducts daily operations with our Republic of Korea army allies to deter aggression and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is where Soldiers must be ready all the time because they are preparing to fight tonight – this is not just a slogan but the real deal. Knowing our essential role in this pivotal area of operations gives division teammates a purpose in daily tasks and makes contributions much more meaningful.
Joining this team offers key development assignments, promotion opportunities, opportunities to apply for joint credit, and a unique experience working with the Republic of Korea army, Korean nationals, and Korean augmentees to the U.S. Army, or KATUSAs.
The 2nd Inf. Div. includes Division Headquarters, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, and 2nd Inf. Div. Artillery, all located at Camp Humphreys, and 210th Field Artillery Brigade at Camp Casey, just 13 miles from the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
Although Families are not authorized to live in Camp Casey, the command offers Soldiers the option to use command sponsorship that allows their Families to live at Camp Humphreys while they work at Camp Casey.
Camp Humphreys is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas installation and offers Soldiers and Families modern on-post housing in residential towers with up to five bedrooms; a hospital and clinics; elementary, middle, and high schools; child care centers; after school care; Post Exchange services; commissary; two movie theaters; a bowling alley, six restaurants; three KATUSA snack bars; a water park; and multiple gyms including a three-story facility.
South Korea, known as the “Land of the Morning Calm,” offers an endless list of beaches, mountain ranges, temples, amusement and water parks, shopping, and entertainment. There is no longer a curfew for U.S. Soldiers and their Families leaving the country open for travel. For those who do not have a vehicle or choose not to drive, South Korea provides a wide variety of public transportation making travel easy. South Korea is in the perfect location to travel anywhere in the Pacific including China, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and many other desirable locations are a short flight away.
The weblink to the Oct. 26 Microsoft Teams meeting is https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_33d4cee9c6f94f49a6e6641233e72f8c%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f49837f9-d465-41a0-8a8a-39c4e96a5fc9%22%7d
Or call in (audio only)
571-616-7941, 644464945# Engleside (Virginia Beach), Virginia
Phone Conference ID: 644 464 945#
2nd Infantry Division marketplace vacancies:
01A/1LT/CPT
11A/MAJ
125D/CW2
12A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
131A/CW2/CW3
13A/1LT/CPT/LTC/MAJ
140A/CW2
150A/CW2/CW3
150U/CW2
151A/CW2
152E/CW2/CW3/CW4
153A/CW3
153M/CW2/CW3
154F/CW3
155A/CW2
155E/CW2
155F/CW2/CW3
15B/CPT/LTC/MAJ
15D/MAJ
255N/CW2
25A/CPT/CPT-BQ/MAJ
26B/CPT/MAJ
30A/MAJ
31A/MAJ
35A/CPT/MAJ
36A/CPT/MAJ
37A/CPT
420A/CW2
42B/CPT/CPT-BQ
42H/MAJ
46A/LTC/MAJ
50A/MAJ
56A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
57A/LTC/MAJ
60/LTC
62B/MAJ
65D/CPT
67D/CPT
67J/CPT
70H/CPT/LTC/MAJ
70K/MAJ
72D/MAJ
73B/CPT
74A/1LT/LTC/MAJ
882A/CW2
88A/1LT
89E/CPT
90A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
915A/CW2
919A/CW2
91A/1LT,
920A/CW2
920B/CW2
922A/CW2
92A/1LT
948D/CW3
This work, 2nd ID to host recruiting and sponsorship town hall, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
