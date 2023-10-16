Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd ID to host recruiting and sponsorship town hall

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Story by Maria McClure 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command release

    The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division is hosting a recruiting and sponsorship town hall 4-5 p.m. Eastern Time Oct. 26, 2023, for those who want to learn more about serving in South Korea.

    The 2nd Inf. Div. team is more than 12,000 Soldiers strong with nearly 900 Families and some 2,000 Family members.

    Serving in the U.S. Army’s only combined division is an assignment of purpose where Soldiers will excel in the profession of arms. The unit conducts daily operations with our Republic of Korea army allies to deter aggression and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. This is where Soldiers must be ready all the time because they are preparing to fight tonight – this is not just a slogan but the real deal. Knowing our essential role in this pivotal area of operations gives division teammates a purpose in daily tasks and makes contributions much more meaningful.

    Joining this team offers key development assignments, promotion opportunities, opportunities to apply for joint credit, and a unique experience working with the Republic of Korea army, Korean nationals, and Korean augmentees to the U.S. Army, or KATUSAs.

    The 2nd Inf. Div. includes Division Headquarters, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, and 2nd Inf. Div. Artillery, all located at Camp Humphreys, and 210th Field Artillery Brigade at Camp Casey, just 13 miles from the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

    Although Families are not authorized to live in Camp Casey, the command offers Soldiers the option to use command sponsorship that allows their Families to live at Camp Humphreys while they work at Camp Casey.

    Camp Humphreys is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas installation and offers Soldiers and Families modern on-post housing in residential towers with up to five bedrooms; a hospital and clinics; elementary, middle, and high schools; child care centers; after school care; Post Exchange services; commissary; two movie theaters; a bowling alley, six restaurants; three KATUSA snack bars; a water park; and multiple gyms including a three-story facility.

    South Korea, known as the “Land of the Morning Calm,” offers an endless list of beaches, mountain ranges, temples, amusement and water parks, shopping, and entertainment. There is no longer a curfew for U.S. Soldiers and their Families leaving the country open for travel. For those who do not have a vehicle or choose not to drive, South Korea provides a wide variety of public transportation making travel easy. South Korea is in the perfect location to travel anywhere in the Pacific including China, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and many other desirable locations are a short flight away.

    The weblink to the Oct. 26 Microsoft Teams meeting is https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_33d4cee9c6f94f49a6e6641233e72f8c%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f49837f9-d465-41a0-8a8a-39c4e96a5fc9%22%7d

    Or call in (audio only)
    571-616-7941, 644464945# Engleside (Virginia Beach), Virginia
    Phone Conference ID: 644 464 945#

    2nd Infantry Division marketplace vacancies:
    01A/1LT/CPT
    11A/MAJ
    125D/CW2
    12A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    131A/CW2/CW3
    13A/1LT/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    140A/CW2
    150A/CW2/CW3
    150U/CW2
    151A/CW2
    152E/CW2/CW3/CW4
    153A/CW3
    153M/CW2/CW3
    154F/CW3
    155A/CW2
    155E/CW2
    155F/CW2/CW3
    15B/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    15D/MAJ
    255N/CW2
    25A/CPT/CPT-BQ/MAJ
    26B/CPT/MAJ
    30A/MAJ
    31A/MAJ
    35A/CPT/MAJ
    36A/CPT/MAJ
    37A/CPT
    420A/CW2
    42B/CPT/CPT-BQ
    42H/MAJ
    46A/LTC/MAJ
    50A/MAJ
    56A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    57A/LTC/MAJ
    60/LTC
    62B/MAJ
    65D/CPT
    67D/CPT
    67J/CPT
    70H/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    70K/MAJ
    72D/MAJ
    73B/CPT
    74A/1LT/LTC/MAJ
    882A/CW2
    88A/1LT
    89E/CPT
    90A/CPT/LTC/MAJ
    915A/CW2
    919A/CW2
    91A/1LT,
    920A/CW2
    920B/CW2
    922A/CW2
    92A/1LT
    948D/CW3

