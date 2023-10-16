Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a “Top Recommended Hospital”

FORT BELVOIR, VA. (October 18, 2023)— Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), formerly known as Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, was recently highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review for the outstanding, high-quality care it provides to military medical beneficiaries.



Annually, Becker’s Hospital Review compiles a list of the best hospitals for patient experience across the country based on data reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) through the Hospital Consumer Assessment and Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS). ATAMMC regularly receives five-star ratings from patients on HCAHPS surveys which culminated this year in Becker’s Hospital Review recognizing the northern Virginia military medical center as a “Top Recommended Hospital.” Notably, ATAMMC was one of only eleven Virginia hospitals to receive this accolade.



In addition to being highlighted as a top hospital in the nation for patient experience, ATAMMC was also listed as one of the top hospitals in the nation for Staff Responsiveness, Physician Communication, Care Transitions, and Drug Communications based on patient responses to HCAHPS surveys.



“Five-star patient experience ratings from our patients are one of the greatest acknowledgements we could receive,” said Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center’s Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, Col. Scott Hughes. “This is our community saying they would recommend our care to those who are closest to them – their family and friends. It is our duty to ensure our patients receive the highest quality health care possible. This positive patient feedback is very energizing for all of us, and we are honored by it.”



The CMS, along with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) developed the HCAHPS survey to provide a standardized way to collect data about patient perspectives on their hospital care. The survey is administered to random patients in the medical, surgical, and maternity service lines after discharge continuously throughout the year. Patients are questioned in 10 different areas including nurse communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medications, cleanliness of the hospital, and patient willingness to recommend the hospital to others.



The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot military medical center serving a regional population of 250,000 personnel with 90,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services supported by 55 specialty clinics, a Warrior Pavilion (for combat injured/wounded/ill), Inpatient Addictions Program, DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, and two satellite family health centers at Dumfries and Fairfax, Va.

