Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Mission Support Group commander, Col. Kelly Quidley, passed the 507th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman during the 507th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony here, Oct. 14, 2023, in Hangar 1030.



The tradition of assuming command in a ceremony dates back to the colonial era in the United States. In the middle ages, many troops did not know who their military leaders were. Therefore, the Continental Army established the first ever United States command change ceremony.



The 507th SFS commander is responsible for ensuring the readiness of the Air Force defenders to successfully provide support and operations across the globe.



Beckman, nicknamed “Buzz” for his similar appearance to a popular animated character, made an unprecedented entrance to the ceremony by arriving in a Polaris RZR. In his first address to his new airmen, he acknowledged how grateful he was to be soon be working with such an accomplished group of service members and leadership.



Beckman also praised his family in attendance for supporting and inspiring his Air Force journey, of who many are accomplished prior-service members themselves.

