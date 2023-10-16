Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron

    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka | Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman, the commander of the 507th Security Forces Squadron, and...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Mission Support Group commander, Col. Kelly Quidley, passed the 507th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Beckman during the 507th Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony here, Oct. 14, 2023, in Hangar 1030.

    The tradition of assuming command in a ceremony dates back to the colonial era in the United States. In the middle ages, many troops did not know who their military leaders were. Therefore, the Continental Army established the first ever United States command change ceremony.

    The 507th SFS commander is responsible for ensuring the readiness of the Air Force defenders to successfully provide support and operations across the globe.

    Beckman, nicknamed “Buzz” for his similar appearance to a popular animated character, made an unprecedented entrance to the ceremony by arriving in a Polaris RZR. In his first address to his new airmen, he acknowledged how grateful he was to be soon be working with such an accomplished group of service members and leadership.

    Beckman also praised his family in attendance for supporting and inspiring his Air Force journey, of who many are accomplished prior-service members themselves.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 15:36
    Story ID: 456040
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Beckman assumes command of the 507th Security Forces Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    507SFS
    ReserveTransform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT