Fort Moore bolsters electric vehicle capability

FORT MOORE, Ga. − In support of the Army's goal of zero-emissions for non-tactical vehicles, Fort Moore has begun adding charging stations to accommodate its growing fleet of electric vehicles.



"We have started installing 63 dual-port plug-in, EV charging stations at 23 locations across the post, allowing for 126 government-owned EVs to be plugged into the grid simultaneously," said Damian Haye, a mechanical engineer with Fort Moore's Directorate of Public Works. The $3.9 million project, he said, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.



Garland Turner, a resource efficiency manager with DPW, said each charging station can charge up to a 250-mile range in approximately ten hours while using less electricity from the grid.



“Each EV charger is 10% more energy efficient, reducing energy consumption, which means significant energy savings,” Turner said. “Not only are we saving money, but we are also having a positive impact on the environment.”



The initiative comes in response to the Presidential Executive Order 14057, “Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability,” which requires federal agencies to make 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035. The target date to field an all-electric subset of light-duty, zero-emissions, non-tactical vehicles is 2027.



Fort Moore is transitioning its petroleum-based light-duty, non-tactical fleet to EVs through regular replacement cycles, which include commercially available vehicles such as sedans, station wagons, utility vehicles, trucks, vans, and buses.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US