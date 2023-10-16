Tri-base celebrates Navy birthday

Photo By Lt.j.g. Juan Santana | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 13, 2023) – Navy Band Southeast plays at the Jacksonville...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Juan Santana | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 13, 2023) – Navy Band Southeast plays at the Jacksonville River Front Hyatt Regency Hotel during the 2023 Tri-Base Navy Birthday Ball, Oct. 13. This year’s theme was "248 years of Power, Presence and Protection," and served as an opportunity to honor the proud history of the United States Navy, which traces its origins to the Continental Navy established Oct. 13, 1775. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Juan Santana/Released) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville River Front Hyatt Regency Hotel came to life as hundreds of service members and guests celebrated 248 years of service and tradition during the 2023 Tri-Base Navy Birthday Ball Oct. 13.



This year’s theme was "248 years of Power, Presence and Protection," and served as an opportunity to honor the proud history of the United States Navy, which traces its origins to the Continental Navy established Oct. 13, 1775.



The guest speaker was retired Vice Adm. Al Konetzni, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy class of 1966. A career nuclear submariner, he successfully commanded at all levels, including director, Attack Submarine Division at the Pentagon; Commander Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan; and Commander Submarine Force, US Pacific Fleet. As deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Atlantic Fleet from 2001 to 2004. He was responsible for the readiness and performance of 160 ships, nearly 1,200 aircraft, and 50 bases and facilities manned by more than 133,000 personnel.



“Sea power has gotten us to be the most powerful country in the world. We are the greatest naval force the world has ever seen,” said Konetzni. “I am proud to gather with the men and women in this room who make up the greatest naval force in the world, and I am deeply honored to be representing so many active-duty Sailors from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.”



Konetzni thanked Sailors for their service as well as the countless hours of watch to ensure we can stand here and be free today.



“Imagine yourself in a new role, make something become a reality, believe you can and you will achieve it” he said. “Self-discipline is something the military teaches us every day. This trait will carry with you for the rest of your life. This trait will make you stand out once out of the uniform service and make a difference everywhere you go.”



Though retired from the military and civilian sector, Konetzni still serves his country by serving on the Camden County military affairs committee which is dedicated to supporting military members in the community.



The celebration concluded with a recognition of veterans, the presentation of a cake and a ceremonial toast. Navy Band Southeast’s Ceremonial Band provided music for the event.



Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installation management support and execution for 18 installations within the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.