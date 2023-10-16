Corps of Engineers to host public meetings on Red Lake water control plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is looking to update its water control plan for Upper and Lower Red lakes in northern Minnesota and will host two public meetings to obtain public feedback on potential changes.



The meetings will be Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the City Hall in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and Nov. 14 from

6-8 p.m. at the Big Bog State Recreation Area southern unit visitor center in Waskish, Minnesota.



Red Lake Dam is located at the outlet of Lower Red Lake in the northeastern part of Clearwater County, Minnesota, approximately 18 miles northeast of the village of Red Lake, Minnesota, and 196 river miles above the mouth of the Red Lake River.



Corps water managers are updating the current plan to ensure it meets current and future needs of the communities it serves. The Corps of Engineers operates the reservoir in accordance with the water management plan to provide water supply, flood mitigation, recreation and other services. The plan was last updated in 1964.



The meeting will include a brief presentation highlighting the current plan, followed by an opportunity to hear from the public. The public can also watch the presentation live on the St. Paul District YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/LsIhQZdS0Mo.



The Thief River Falls City Hall is located at 405 3rd Street East, Thief River Falls, MN 56701. The Big Bog State Recreation area southern unit visitor center is located at 55716 MN-72, Waskish, MN 56685. People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Collin Smith at 651-290-5968 or collin.r.smith@usace.army.mil no later than Nov. 2.



Comments on the Red Lake water management plan update should be submitted no later than Dec. 20, via mail to St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at RedLake@usace.army.mil.



-30-

